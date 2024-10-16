Day In Pics: October 16, 2024

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah with LoP in Lok Sabha & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Jammu and Kashmir government, in Srinagar.
Union Minister Amit Shah greets Nayab Singh Saini after he was unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, in Panchkula.
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and others during the launch of the party's 'Jansampark Abhiyan', in New Delhi.
Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders during the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
National Conference workers celebrate at the party office after party leader Omar Abdullah took oath as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, in Jammu.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributes residential land papers to landless families affected by the erosion of the Ganga and Kosi river, in Katihar.
Groundsmen cover the pitch area as it rains on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
