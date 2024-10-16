National

Day In Pics: October 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 16, 2024

Rahul Gandhi
Swearing-in ceremony of J&K govt Photo: PTI

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah with LoP in Lok Sabha & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Jammu and Kashmir government, in Srinagar.

1/9
Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini elected BJP's legislature party leader Photo: PTI
Union Minister Amit Shah greets Nayab Singh Saini after he was unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, in Panchkula.

2/9
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP's Jansampark Abhiyan launch Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and others during the launch of the party's 'Jansampark Abhiyan', in New Delhi.

3/9
Swearing-in ceremony of J&K govt
Swearing-in ceremony of new J-K government Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar.

4/9
SCO meet
SCO meet in Islamabad Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders during the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

5/9
Swearing-in ceremony of J&K govt
Swearing-in ceremony of J&K govt Photo: PTI
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with CM-designate Omar Abdullah during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Jammu and Kashmir government, in Srinagar.

6/9
National Conference workers celebrate
National Conference workers celebrate Photo: PTI
National Conference workers celebrate at the party office after party leader Omar Abdullah took oath as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, in Jammu.

7/9
Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar in Katihar Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributes residential land papers to landless families affected by the erosion of the Ganga and Kosi river, in Katihar.

8/9
Ind vs NZ first Test: Play called off on Day 1
Ind vs NZ first Test: Play called off on Day 1 Photo; PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Groundsmen cover the pitch area as it rains on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

9/9
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Pakistan SCO Meeting Photo: Press Information Department via AP
In this photo released by the Press Information Department, India's Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, shakes hand with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he arrives to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

