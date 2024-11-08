Day In Pics: November 08, 2024

BJP legislators stage a protest over the special status resolution in the J-K Assembly, in Srinagar.
Security personnel keep vigil after Sanatan Dharam Sabha called for a complete bandh in protest against the killing of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists on Thursday, in Kishtwar district of Jammu division.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performs ritual during the last day of Chhath Puja festival, at his residence in Patna.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with others during a cleanliness drive ahead of the state Foundation Day, in Dehradun.
Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey plays a shot during the 3rd day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
NCP MP Supriya Sule with Congress candidate rom Shivajinagar constituency Datta Bahirat during a rally ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Pune.