National

Day In Pics: November 08, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 08, 2024

Ruckus in J-K Assembly
Ruckus in J-K Assembly over special status resolution Photo: PTI/S Irfan

BJP legislators stage a protest over the special status resolution in the J-K Assembly, in Srinagar.

Two VDGs killed by terrorists in J-K’s Kishtwar
Two VDGs killed by terrorists in J-K’s Kishtwar Photo: PTI
Security personnel keep vigil after Sanatan Dharam Sabha called for a complete bandh in protest against the killing of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists on Thursday, in Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar celebrates Chhath Puja Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performs ritual during the last day of Chhath Puja festival, at his residence in Patna.

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Cleaniness drive on U'khand foundation day's eve Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with others during a cleanliness drive ahead of the state Foundation Day, in Dehradun.

Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha Vs Himachal Pradesh Photo: PTI
Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey plays a shot during the 3rd day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule campaigns for Maharashtra polls Photo: PTI
NCP MP Supriya Sule with Congress candidate rom Shivajinagar constituency Datta Bahirat during a rally ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Pune.

