National

Day In Pics: November 07, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 07, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Annual Pushkar fair
Annual Pushkar fair | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

A Rajasthani nomad vendor waits for customers, in Pushkar, Rajasthan.

2/15
Mass wedding ceremony in Moradabad
Mass wedding ceremony | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brides and grooms from the economically weaker section at a mass wedding ceremony, in Moradabad.

3/15
Chhath Puja festival in Patna
Chhath Puja festival | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performs ritual during Chhath Puja festival, at his residence in Patna.

4/15
SC orders Liquidation of Jet Airways assets
SC orders Liquidation of Jet Airways' assets | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this file image Jet Airways planes are seen parked at the Mumbai airport. The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the liquidation of grounded air carrier Jet Airways' assets while setting aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision upholding the resolution plan of Jet Airways.

5/15
Motorcycle silencers destroyed in Indore
Motorcycle silencers destroyed in Indore | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police destroy modified silencers, which were removed from motorcycles for causing noise-pollution, in Indore.

6/15
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at BJP rally in Nagaon
BJP rally in Nagaon | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidate from Samaguri constituency Diplu Ranjan Sarmah at Samaguri, in Nagaon district of Assam.

7/15
Controversial poster put up near the SP office in Lucknow
Controversial poster in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A poster that has attracted significant attention due to its provocative content, put up near the SP office, in Lucknow.

8/15
protest against R G Kar Medical Collage and Hospital rape and murder in Kolkata
Protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police personnel try to stop Congress activists during protest against R G Kar Medical Collage and Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata.

9/15
Sharad Pawar campaigns in Nagpur
Sharad Pawar campaigns in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other MVA leaders during an election campaign rally in support of party candidate Dhuneshwar Pethe for East Nagpur Assembly constituency, in Nagpur.

10/15
Weather: Air pollution in Gurugram
Weather: Air pollution in Gurugram | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A train runs on its tracks amid low visibility due to smog, in Gurugram.

11/15
DY Chandrachud talks to AI rendition of himself
DY Chandrachud talks to AI rendition of himself | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

CJI DY Chandrachud talks to an AI rendition of himself, at the National Judicial Museum and Archive (NJMA), at the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

12/15
Protest against resolution to restore Articles 370 and 35A
Protest against resolution to restore Articles 370 and 35A | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) stage a protest against the J&K government over the passing of a resolution in the J-K Assembly to restore Articles 370 and 35A, in Jammu.

13/15
Sheikh Khursheed displays banner in J-K Assembly
Sheikh Khursheed displays banner in J-K Assembly | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed displays a banner demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, in the well of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Srinagar.

14/15
Weather: Rains in Chennai
Weather: Rains in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A traffic police personnel manages traffic to make way for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's convoy during rain, in Chennai.

15/15
Kalpana Soren campaigns
Kalpana Soren campaigns | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren during an election campaign rally for Assembly elections at Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  3. WPL 2025: Retained & Released Players Of Delhi Capitals Ahead Of Auction
  4. AUS-A vs IND-A, 2nd Test Day 1: Dhruv Jurel Excels, KL Rahul Struggles As India Stumble On Bouncy Pitch
  5. West Indies Vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Southern Rivals Battle For Comeback In Kochi
  2. Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Bayern 1-0 Benfica, Champions League: Kompany Unbothered By Modest Scoreline
  4. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Simeone Credits Precision For Last-Gasp Win
  5. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  2. Maha Politics: BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
  3. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  5. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival