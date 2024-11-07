Day In Pics: November 07, 2024

A Rajasthani nomad vendor waits for customers, in Pushkar, Rajasthan.
Brides and grooms from the economically weaker section at a mass wedding ceremony, in Moradabad.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performs ritual during Chhath Puja festival, at his residence in Patna.
In this file image Jet Airways planes are seen parked at the Mumbai airport. The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the liquidation of grounded air carrier Jet Airways' assets while setting aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision upholding the resolution plan of Jet Airways.
Police destroy modified silencers, which were removed from motorcycles for causing noise-pollution, in Indore.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidate from Samaguri constituency Diplu Ranjan Sarmah at Samaguri, in Nagaon district of Assam.
A poster that has attracted significant attention due to its provocative content, put up near the SP office, in Lucknow.
Police personnel try to stop Congress activists during protest against R G Kar Medical Collage and Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other MVA leaders during an election campaign rally in support of party candidate Dhuneshwar Pethe for East Nagpur Assembly constituency, in Nagpur.
A train runs on its tracks amid low visibility due to smog, in Gurugram.
CJI DY Chandrachud talks to an AI rendition of himself, at the National Judicial Museum and Archive (NJMA), at the Supreme Court in New Delhi.
West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) stage a protest against the J&K government over the passing of a resolution in the J-K Assembly to restore Articles 370 and 35A, in Jammu.
Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed displays a banner demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, in the well of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Srinagar.
A traffic police personnel manages traffic to make way for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's convoy during rain, in Chennai.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren during an election campaign rally for Assembly elections at Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district.