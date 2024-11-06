Day In Pics: November 06, 2024

Supporters of the Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump dance near the White House, in Washington.
Devotees perform rituals after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during the Chhath Puja celebrations, in Patna.
NC and Congress legislators raise their hands in support Dy CM Surinder Choudhary's resolution on Article 370 restoration by voice vote, in Srinagar.
An artificial pond is prepared for Chhath Puja celebrations at Geeta Colony, in east Delhi.
People watch television for updates US Presidential elections in the ancestral village of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, at Thulasendrapuram, in Thiruvaarur district.
Supporters of Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris take part in her election night watch party at the Howard University in Washington.
Young supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hold a banner as they take part in Trump's Election Night Watch Party, at Palm Beach, Florida.
Mortal remains of folk singer Sharda Sinha being taken to the airport from the AIIMS, in New Delhi. Sinha, a Padma Bhushan awardee who was undergoing treatment at Sinha at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi, died on Tuesday night. She was 72.