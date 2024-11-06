National

Day In Pics: November 06, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 06, 2024

US Presidential polls
US Presidential polls | Photo: PTI

Supporters of the Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump dance near the White House, in Washington.

Chhath Puja in Patna
Chhath Puja in Patna | Photo: PTI
Devotees perform rituals after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during the Chhath Puja celebrations, in Patna.

J & K Assembly passes Art 370 restoration resolution
J & K Assembly passes Art 370 restoration resolution | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
NC and Congress legislators raise their hands in support Dy CM Surinder Choudhary's resolution on Article 370 restoration by voice vote, in Srinagar.

Chhath Puja preparations in Delhi
Chhath Puja preparations in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
An artificial pond is prepared for Chhath Puja celebrations at Geeta Colony, in east Delhi.

Ancestral village of Kamala Harris
Ancestral village of Kamala Harris | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
People watch television for updates US Presidential elections in the ancestral village of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, at Thulasendrapuram, in Thiruvaarur district.

Kamala Harris election night watch party
Kamala Harris' election night watch party | Photo: PTI/Shuja ul Haq
Supporters of Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris take part in her election night watch party at the Howard University in Washington.

Trumps Election Night Watch Party
Trump's Election Night Watch Party | Photo; PTI/Rishikesh Kumar
Young supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hold a banner as they take part in Trump's Election Night Watch Party, at Palm Beach, Florida.

Sharda Sinha dies
Sharda Sinha dies | Photo: PTI
Mortal remains of folk singer Sharda Sinha being taken to the airport from the AIIMS, in New Delhi. Sinha, a Padma Bhushan awardee who was undergoing treatment at Sinha at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi, died on Tuesday night. She was 72.

