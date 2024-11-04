Day In Pics: November 04, 2024

J&K CM Omar Abdullah with senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather in the state Assembly during its session, in Srinagar. Rather was elected as the Speaker of the Assembly.
Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with newly joined party leader B.B. Tyagi, in New Delhi. AAP leader Manish Sisodia is also seen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Garhwa district, Jharkhand.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva during a protest demanding reinstatement of civil defence volunteers as marshals in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, in New Delhi.
Foreign tourists take camel rides at the Pushkar Fair 2024, in Pushkar, Ajmer.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi reviews Chhath Puja preparations at the bank of Yamuna river near ITO, in New Delhi.
The damaged house after a cylinder blast, in Kaithal, Haryana.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soeaks at the inauguration of a new Consulate General of India, in Brisbane.
A blanket of smog covers Noida.
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a meeting ahead of the Wayanad seat bypoll, in Kenichira, Sultan Bathery, Wayanad.
Newly-built modern complex of the Patna Collectorate along the banks of Ganga river illuminated ahead of the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Patna.
People attend Diwali festival celebrations, in USA.
BJP workers stage a protest following allegations by farmers in several parts of Karnataka that their lands were marked as Waqf Board properties, in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka.
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during the felicitation of Bol Bum Seva volunteers, in Patna.
National Old Pension Restoration Joint Front members take part in a rally, demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, near the Secretariat in Dehradun.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Garhwa district, Jharkhand.
Students stage a protest against the government's decision to cut more than 70 trees for construction of a bridge in Bharalumukh area, in Guwahati.
A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field, on the outskirts of Amritsar.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow, in Kenichira of Wayanad district.