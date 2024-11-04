National

Day In Pics: November 04, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 04, 2024

J&K Assembly session
J&K Assembly session | Photo: PTI

J&K CM Omar Abdullah with senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather in the state Assembly during its session, in Srinagar. Rather was elected as the Speaker of the Assembly.

BB Tyagi joins AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia
BB Tyagi joins AAP | Photo: PTI
Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with newly joined party leader B.B. Tyagi, in New Delhi. AAP leader Manish Sisodia is also seen.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand
PM Modi in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Garhwa district, Jharkhand.

BJP protest demanding reinstatement of bus marshals in Delhi
BJP protest demanding reinstatement of bus marshals | Photo: PTI
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva during a protest demanding reinstatement of civil defence volunteers as marshals in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, in New Delhi.

Pushkar Fair 2024 in Ajmer
Pushkar Fair 2024 | Photo: PTI
Foreign tourists take camel rides at the Pushkar Fair 2024, in Pushkar, Ajmer.

Atishi reviews Chhath Puja preparations
Atishi reviews Chhath Puja preparations | Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi reviews Chhath Puja preparations at the bank of Yamuna river near ITO, in New Delhi.

Cylinder blast in Kaithal
Cylinder blast in Kaithal | Photo: PTI
The damaged house after a cylinder blast, in Kaithal, Haryana.

S Jaishankar in Brisbane
S Jaishankar in Brisbane | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soeaks at the inauguration of a new Consulate General of India, in Brisbane.

Smog (air pollution) in Noida
Smog in Noida | Photo: PTI
A blanket of smog covers Noida.

Priyanka addresses public meeting in Wayanad
Priyanka addresses public meeting | Photo: PTI
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a meeting ahead of the Wayanad seat bypoll, in Kenichira, Sultan Bathery, Wayanad.

Newly-built Patna Collectorate illuminated for Chhath Puja in Patna
Preps for Chhath Puja in Patna | Photo: PTI
Newly-built modern complex of the Patna Collectorate along the banks of Ganga river illuminated ahead of the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Patna.

Diwali celebrations in US
Diwali celebrations in US | Photo: PTI
People attend Diwali festival celebrations, in USA.

BJP protest in Karnataka over Waqf properties row
BJP protest in Karnataka over Waqf properties row | Photo: PTI
BJP workers stage a protest following allegations by farmers in several parts of Karnataka that their lands were marked as Waqf Board properties, in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka.

Felicitation of Bol Bum Seva volunteers in Patna
Felicitation of Bol Bum Seva volunteers in Patna | Photo: PTI
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during the felicitation of Bol Bum Seva volunteers, in Patna.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah J&K Assembly session
J&K Assembly session | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
J&K CM Omar Abdullah speaks in the state Assembly during its session, in Srinagar.

Old Pension Restoration Joint Front protest
Old Pension Restoration Joint Front protest | Photo: PTI
National Old Pension Restoration Joint Front members take part in a rally, demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, near the Secretariat in Dehradun.

PM Modi in Jharkhand
PM Modi in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Garhwa district, Jharkhand.

Protest against felling of 70+ trees in Guwahati
Protest against felling of 70+ trees in Guwahati | Photo: PTI
Students stage a protest against the government's decision to cut more than 70 trees for construction of a bridge in Bharalumukh area, in Guwahati.

Stubble burning in Punjab
Stubble burning in Punjab | Photo: PTI
A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field, on the outskirts of Amritsar.

Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala
Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala | Photo: PTI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow, in Kenichira of Wayanad district.

