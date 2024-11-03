Day In Pics: November 03, 2024

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah with Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi and other leaders releases the party's Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) for the upcoming Assembly elections, in Ranchi.
Women perform rituals for their brothers on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj', in Patna.
An anti-smog gun being used at the Kartavya Path to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
Maulana Arshab Madani addresses Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind's 'Save Constitution' convention, in New Delhi.
Devotees participate in the closure ceremony of the Kedarnath Dham door, in Rudraprayag district. The shrine remains closed for nearly six months each year during the winter season.