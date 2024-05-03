National

Day In Pics: May 03, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 03, 2024

BJP Chandni Chowk candidate's rally Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Praveen Khandelwal during his nomination rally for Lok Sabha polls, at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Uttar Pradesh
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Uttar Pradesh Photo: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses supporters during a roadshow before the nomination filing of the party candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi district.

Kishori Lal Sharma nomination rally in Amethi
Kishori Lal Sharma nomination rally in Amethi Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma with other leaders of the INDIA alliance during a roadshow before filing his nomination, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi district.

PM Modi campaigns in West Bengal
PM Modi campaigns in West Bengal Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Bardhaman, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Purba Bardhaman district.

Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli Photo: PTI

Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, in Rae Bareli. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Rober Vadra are also seen.

Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Uttar Pradesh Photo: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addresses supporters during a roadshow before the nomination filing of the party candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi district.

