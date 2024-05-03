Day In Pics: May 03, 2024

BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Praveen Khandelwal during his nomination rally for Lok Sabha polls, at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses supporters during a roadshow before the nomination filing of the party candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi district.
Congress candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma with other leaders of the INDIA alliance during a roadshow before filing his nomination, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Bardhaman, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Purba Bardhaman district.
Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, in Rae Bareli. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Rober Vadra are also seen.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addresses supporters during a roadshow before the nomination filing of the party candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi district.