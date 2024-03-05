Day In Pics: March 05, 2024

The religious city of Badrinath covered in a layer of snow after heavy snowfall, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple, in Secunderabad.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Danish Parliament Speaker Søren Gade Jensen before a meeting in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with think tank representatives of Republic of Korea.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during foundation stone laying and inauguration of various projects, in Sangareddy. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy are also seen.
BJP National President J P Nadda being welcomed at Belagavi Airport.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after filing his nomination papers for the MLC elections, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tenalgana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy during inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple developmental projects, in Sangareddy.
Badrinath Dham covered in a layer of snow after heavy snowfall, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The Supreme Court unanimously restored Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to ban him over the Capitol riot.
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Forth Worth, Texas.
Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on as he is served a drink during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on the driving seat of a bus during an inspection of the mohalla bus service, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.
Newly-recruited Uttar Pradesh Assistant Sub-Inspectors take part in a passing out parade, at the Police line ground, in Prayagraj.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference on poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Kolkata.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other election commissioners and officials during a press conference on poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Kolkata.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy during foundation stone laying and inauguration of various projects, in Sangareddy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a visit to the Ujjaini Mahankali temple, in Secunderabad.
Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji attends the inaugural function of the 24th edition of the FICCI Frames, in Mumbai.
HAM (S) leaders Jitan Ram Manjhi with paty leader Santosh Manjhi after the later filed nomination papers for the MLC elections, at the state Assembly in Patna.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav greets former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday, in Bhopal.
Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman being welcomed at the Higher Secondary School, Amnour in Saran, Bihar.
Tourists at Kartavya Path lawn in New Delhi.
Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at his residence, in Patna.
Women farmers take part in a protest march against the Centre government as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in Patiala.
An Uber Eats food delivery robot crosses a street during its demonstration for media in Tokyo, Japan. Uber Eats Japan plans to launch the robot delivery service in a neighborhood in Tokyo, on Wednesday.
In this file photo former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba arrives at the Nagpur Central Jail. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 acquitted Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case and set aside the life imprisonment imposed on him.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Dy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal at the inauguration of an automated puzzle car parking, in New Delhi.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists shout slogans during a protest against the West Bengal government, outside the Banga Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists take their lunch at the protest site, outside the Shakti Bhavan in Lucknow.
Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) raise slogans as they sit for a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in support of farmers' demands and punishment for accused in Shubhkaran Singh's death case, in Amritsar.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists during a protest against the West Bengal government, outside the Banga Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole chairs the party's core committee meeting, at Tilak Bhavan, in Mumbai.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar files his nomination papers for the MLC elections, in Patna.
Uttrakhand BJP Mahila Morcha supporters take part in a two-wheeler rally under 'Shakti Vandan' programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Dehradun.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy bids farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who leaves for Odisha after his two-day Telangana tour, at the Begumpet Airport, in Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is also seen.
India's Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
Trains of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of RRTS between Duhai and Modinagar North, covering 17 kms, in Duhai.
Locals gather near a small aircraft of the Indian Army after it landed on a field, in Gaya district, Bihar. Atleast two trainee pilots were injured in the incident, according to officials.
Police personnel detain unemployed teachers of National Skill India Development during their protest demanding to get back their jobs, near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata.
The 'Bihari Indian Restaurant' in Capetown, South Africa.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Paschim Medinipur.
Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhay addresses a press conference after tendering resignation from his post, in Kolkata.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in a roadshow at Barkot area of Uttarkashi district.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Apna Dal (S) President Anupriya Patel during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during inauguration and foundation stone laying of various projects at Chandikhol, in Jajpur district, Odisha.