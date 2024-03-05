National

Day In Pics: March 05, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 05, 2024

Photo Webdesk
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Weather: Snowfall in Chamoli | Photo: PTI

The religious city of Badrinath covered in a layer of snow after heavy snowfall, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Telangana
PM Modi in Telangana | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple, in Secunderabad.

Danish%20Parliament%20Speaker%20in%20Delhi
Danish Parliament Speaker in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Danish Parliament Speaker Søren Gade Jensen before a meeting in New Delhi.

Jaishankar%20in%20Korea%20
Jaishankar in Korea | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with think tank representatives of Republic of Korea.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Sangareddy
PM Modi in Sangareddy | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during foundation stone laying and inauguration of various projects, in Sangareddy. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy are also seen.

J%20P%20Nadda%20at%20Belagavi%20Airport
J P Nadda at Belagavi Airport | Photo: PTI
BJP National President J P Nadda being welcomed at Belagavi Airport.

Nitish%20Kumar%20files%20nomination%20papers%20for%20MLC
Nitish Kumar files nomination papers for MLC | Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after filing his nomination papers for the MLC elections, in Patna.

Weather%3A%20Snowfall%20at%20Badrinath
Weather: Snowfall at Badrinath | Photo: PTI
The religious city of Badrinath covered in a layer of snow after heavy snowfall, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Telangana
PM Modi in Telangana | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tenalgana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy during inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple developmental projects, in Sangareddy.

Weather%3A%20Snowfall%20at%20Badrinath
Weather: Snowfall at Badrinath | Photo: PTI
Badrinath Dham covered in a layer of snow after heavy snowfall, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Prof.%20Laxmidhar%20Behera
Prof. Laxmidhar Behera | Photo: PTI
IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera.

Donald%20Trump
Donald Trump | Photo: AP/PTI
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The Supreme Court unanimously restored Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to ban him over the Capitol riot.

Nikki%20Haley
Nikki Haley | Photo: AP/PTI
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Forth Worth, Texas.

Xi%20Jinping
Xi Jinping | Photo: AP/PTI
Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on as he is served a drink during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

Kailash%20Gahlot%20inspects%20mohalla%20bus
Kailash Gahlot inspects mohalla bus | Photo: PTI
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on the driving seat of a bus during an inspection of the mohalla bus service, in New Delhi.

Bharat%20Jodo%20Nyay%20Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.

UP%20Police%20ASIs%20convocation
UP Police ASIs convocation | Photo: PTI
Newly-recruited Uttar Pradesh Assistant Sub-Inspectors take part in a passing out parade, at the Police line ground, in Prayagraj.

ECI%20PC%20on%20poll%20preparedness%20for%20LS%20polls
ECI PC on poll preparedness for LS polls | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference on poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Kolkata.

ECI%20PC%20on%20poll%20preparedness%20for%20LS%20polls
ECI PC on poll preparedness for LS polls | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other election commissioners and officials during a press conference on poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Kolkata.

Bharat%20Jodo%20Nyay%20Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Telangana
PM Modi in Telangana | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy during foundation stone laying and inauguration of various projects, in Sangareddy.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Sangareddy
PM Modi in Sangareddy | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a visit to the Ujjaini Mahankali temple, in Secunderabad.

Rani%20Mukerji%20at%20FICCI%20Frames
Rani Mukerji at FICCI Frames | Photo: PTI
Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji attends the inaugural function of the 24th edition of the FICCI Frames, in Mumbai.

Santosh%20Manjhi%20files%20nomination%20for%20MLC%20poll
Santosh Manjhi files nomination for MLC poll | Photo: PTI
HAM (S) leaders Jitan Ram Manjhi with paty leader Santosh Manjhi after the later filed nomination papers for the MLC elections, at the state Assembly in Patna.

Mohan%20Yadav%20greets%20Shivraj%20Chouhan
Mohan Yadav greets Shivraj Chouhan | Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav greets former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday, in Bhopal.

Sitharaman%20in%20Saran
Sitharaman in Saran | Photo: PTI
Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman being welcomed at the Higher Secondary School, Amnour in Saran, Bihar.

Tourists%20at%20Kartavya%20Path
Tourists at Kartavya Path | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Tourists at Kartavya Path lawn in New Delhi.

Tejashwi%20Yadav%20addresses%20a%20press%20conference
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference | Photo: PTI
Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at his residence, in Patna.

Farmers%20protest%20in%20Patiala
Farmers protest in Patiala | Photo: PTI
Women farmers take part in a protest march against the Centre government as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in Patiala.

An%20Uber%20Eats%20food%20delivery%20robot
An Uber Eats food delivery robot | Photo: AP/PTI
An Uber Eats food delivery robot crosses a street during its demonstration for media in Tokyo, Japan. Uber Eats Japan plans to launch the robot delivery service in a neighborhood in Tokyo, on Wednesday.

G%20N%20Saibaba%20acquitted
G N Saibaba acquitted | Photo: PTI
In this file photo former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba arrives at the Nagpur Central Jail. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 acquitted Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case and set aside the life imprisonment imposed on him.

Delhi%20Mayor%20Shelly%20Oberoi%20at%20a%20proramme
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi at a proramme | Photo: PTI
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Dy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal at the inauguration of an automated puzzle car parking, in New Delhi.

ABVP%20protest%20in%20Delhi
ABVP protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists shout slogans during a protest against the West Bengal government, outside the Banga Bhawan, in New Delhi.

BKU%20protest%20in%20Lucknow
BKU protest in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists take their lunch at the protest site, outside the Shakti Bhavan in Lucknow.

BKU%20members%20protest%20in%20Amritsar
BKU members protest in Amritsar | Photo: PTI
Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) raise slogans as they sit for a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in support of farmers' demands and punishment for accused in Shubhkaran Singh's death case, in Amritsar.

Farmers%20protest%20in%20Patiala
Farmers protest in Patiala | Photo: PTI
Women farmers take part in a protest march against the Centre government as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in Patiala.

ABVP%20protest%20in%20Delhi
ABVP protest in Delhi | Photo: AP/Kamal Kishore
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists during a protest against the West Bengal government, outside the Banga Bhawan, in New Delhi.

Congress%20core%20committee%20meeting
Congress core committee meeting | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole chairs the party's core committee meeting, at Tilak Bhavan, in Mumbai.

Nitish%20Kumar%20files%20mination%20for%20MLC%20elections
Nitish Kumar files mination for MLC elections | Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar files his nomination papers for the MLC elections, in Patna.

BJP%20rally%20ahead%20of%20LS%20polls
BJP rally ahead of LS polls | Photo: PTI
Uttrakhand BJP Mahila Morcha supporters take part in a two-wheeler rally under 'Shakti Vandan' programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Dehradun.

PM%20Modi%20leaves%20for%20Odisha
PM Modi leaves for Odisha | Photo: PTI
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy bids farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who leaves for Odisha after his two-day Telangana tour, at the Begumpet Airport, in Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is also seen.

India%27s%20practice%20session%20in%20Dharamsala
India's practice session in Dharamsala | Photo: PTI
India's Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Delhi-Meerut%20RRTS
Delhi-Meerut RRTS | Photo: PTI
Trains of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of RRTS between Duhai and Modinagar North, covering 17 kms, in Duhai.

Army%20aircraft%20lands%20on%20field%20in%20Gaya
Army aircraft lands on field in Gaya | Photo: PTI
Locals gather near a small aircraft of the Indian Army after it landed on a field, in Gaya district, Bihar. Atleast two trainee pilots were injured in the incident, according to officials.

Teachers%20protest%20in%20Kolkata
Teachers protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
Police personnel detain unemployed teachers of National Skill India Development during their protest demanding to get back their jobs, near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata.

Bihari%20Indian%20Restaurant%20in%20Capetown
Bihari Indian Restaurant in Capetown | Photo: PTI
The 'Bihari Indian Restaurant' in Capetown, South Africa.

CM%20Mamata%20visits%20Paschim%20Medinipur
CM Mamata visits Paschim Medinipur | Photo: PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Paschim Medinipur.

Justice%20Abhijit%20Gangopadhay%20resigns
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhay resigns | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhay addresses a press conference after tendering resignation from his post, in Kolkata.

Pushkar%20Singh%20Dhami%20in%20Uttarkashi
Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in a roadshow at Barkot area of ​​Uttarkashi district.

Amit%20Shah%2C%20Anupriya%20Patel%20meet
Amit Shah, Anupriya Patel meet | Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Apna Dal (S) President Anupriya Patel during a meeting, in New Delhi.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Odisha
PM Modi in Odisha | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during inauguration and foundation stone laying of various projects at Chandikhol, in Jajpur district, Odisha.

