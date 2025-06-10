Day In Pics: June 10, 2025

A resident shifts with his belongings in view of the proposed demolition of alleged illegal constructions at Batla House area, in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an interaction with members of the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary during the 29th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), at RBI headquarters, in Mumbai.
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of redeveloped Sadbhavna Park, in New Delhi.
Workers spread maize for drying in the sun at a grain market, in Jalandhar.
People arrive to offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag.
Married Hindu women perform a ritual on the occasion of 'Vat Savitri Puja', in Surat.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar during the listing ceremony of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) Green Municipal Bond - Secured NCDs at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai.
People travel by trains during rush hour, in Mumbai.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, in Gurugram.
Locals gather after a fire broke out in a residential building, at Dwarka, in New Delhi. At least three people were killed in the incident.
LoP in Delhi Assembly Atishi visits the Bhoomiheen jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) camp, at Kalkaji, in New Delhi. Eviction notices by the Delhi Development Authority have been pasted at houses in the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning 'encroachers' to leave the spot within three days, or face action.
Security personnel deployed at the Bhoomiheen jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) camp, at Kalkaji, in New Delhi. Eviction notices by the Delhi Development Authority have been pasted at houses in the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning 'encroachers' to leave the spot within three days, or face action.
A woman uses a scarf to protect her face from the scorching sun during a summer afternoon, in Gurugram.