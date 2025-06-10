National

Day In Pics: June 10, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 10, 2025

Residents of Batla House shift
Residents of Batla House shift | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

A resident shifts with his belongings in view of the proposed demolition of alleged illegal constructions at Batla House area, in New Delhi.

2/15
Jaishankar interacts with Ind community of Belgium, Luxembourg
Jaishankar interacts with Ind community of Belgium, Luxembourg | Photo: @DrSJaishankar via PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an interaction with members of the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg.

3/15
Financial Stability & Development Council meeting
Financial Stability & Development Council meeting | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary during the 29th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), at RBI headquarters, in Mumbai.

4/15
Rekha Gupta inaugurates redeveloped Sadbhavna Park
Rekha Gupta inaugurates redeveloped Sadbhavna Park | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of redeveloped Sadbhavna Park, in New Delhi.

5/15
Agriculture: Maize production in Jalandhar
Agriculture: Maize production in Jalandhar | Photo: PTI

Workers spread maize for drying in the sun at a grain market, in Jalandhar.

6/15
Kedarnath temple
Kedarnath temple | Photo: PTI

People arrive to offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag.

7/15
Vat Savitri Puja in Surat
Vat Savitri Puja | Photo: PTI

Married Hindu women perform a ritual on the occasion of 'Vat Savitri Puja', in Surat.

8/15
PCMC Green Bond listing ceremony at BSE
PCMC Green Bond listing ceremony at BSE | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar during the listing ceremony of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) Green Municipal Bond - Secured NCDs at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai.

9/15
Railways commuters in Mumbai
Railways commuters in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

People travel by trains during rush hour, in Mumbai.

10/15
Traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
Traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, in Gurugram.

11/15
3 killed in fire at residential building in Delhis Dwarka
3 killed in fire at residential building in Delhi's Dwarka | Photo: PTI

Locals gather after a fire broke out in a residential building, at Dwarka, in New Delhi. At least three people were killed in the incident.

12/15
Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi
Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi | Photo: @PMOIndia via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting, in New Delhi.

13/15
Atishi visits Bhoomiheen camp
Atishi visits Bhoomiheen camp | Photo: PTI

LoP in Delhi Assembly Atishi visits the Bhoomiheen jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) camp, at Kalkaji, in New Delhi. Eviction notices by the Delhi Development Authority have been pasted at houses in the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning 'encroachers' to leave the spot within three days, or face action.

14/15
Security force at Bhoomiheen camp
Security force at Bhoomiheen camp | Photo: PTI

Security personnel deployed at the Bhoomiheen jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) camp, at Kalkaji, in New Delhi. Eviction notices by the Delhi Development Authority have been pasted at houses in the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning 'encroachers' to leave the spot within three days, or face action.

15/15
Hot day in Gurugram
Hot day in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

A woman uses a scarf to protect her face from the scorching sun during a summer afternoon, in Gurugram.

