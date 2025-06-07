National

Day In Pics: June 07, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 07, 2025

Vande Bharat train service begins in J-K
Vande Bharat train service begins in J-K | Photo: PTI

People wait as a newly-inaugurated Vande Bharat Express train arrives at a platform, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Metro tunnel breakthrough on Delhi Metro Golden Line Corridor in Delhi
Metro tunnel breakthrough on Delhi Metro Golden Line Corridor in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

A Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breaking through the Railway Colony Station site of the Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor (Golden Line), in New Delhi.

Rescue op after a rock fell over houses in Guwahati
Rescue op after a rock fell over houses in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Rescue personnel during a rescue operation after a rock fell over houses at Rupnagar area, in Guwahati, Assam.

Bakrid festival in Delhi
Bakrid festival in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi.

Kedarnath-bound private chopper makes emergency landing
Kedarnath-bound private chopper makes emergency landing | Photo: PTI

People gather near a Kedarnath Dham-bound helicopter after it made an emergency landing at Badasu area, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.

Multi-party delegation in USA
Multi-party delegation in USA | Photo: @ShashiTharoor via PTI

A multi-party delegation of India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, during a meeting with the India Caucus including co-Chair of India Caucus (Republican) Rich McCormick, co-vice-Chair of India Caucus (Republican) Andy Barr, co-Chair of India Caucus (Democrat) Ro Khanna, co-vice-Chair of India Caucus (Democrat) Mark Veasey, in USA.

Rain in Mumbai
Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Visitors amid rainfall at Marine Drive, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Arjun Ram Meghwal visits Swaminarayan temple in London
Arjun Ram Meghwal visits Swaminarayan temple in London | Photo: @arjunrammeghwal via PTI

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal during a visit at the Swaminarayan temple in London.

Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary in Delhi
Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and others, in New Delhi.

Shashi Tharoor replies to question from his son in US
Shashi Tharoor replies to question from his son in US | Photo: PTI

Ishaan Tharoor, global affairs columnist with the Washington Post and son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, asks a question during the latter's interaction with former US ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, in Washington, DC, USA. Shashi Tharoor is leading a multi-party delegation of India.

