Day In Pics: June 07, 2025

A multi-party delegation of India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, during a meeting with the India Caucus including co-Chair of India Caucus (Republican) Rich McCormick, co-vice-Chair of India Caucus (Republican) Andy Barr, co-Chair of India Caucus (Democrat) Ro Khanna, co-vice-Chair of India Caucus (Democrat) Mark Veasey, in USA.