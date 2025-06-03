Day In Pics: June 03, 2025

Newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi raises hands with former President Bhupen Borah, Jitendra Singh and Dhubri MP Rakibul Husssain while assuming office at Rajiv Bhawan, in Guwahati.
Relics of Lord Buddha return to India after a successful exhibition in Vietnam, which drew over 1.78 crore visitors, marking a significant cultural event.
Rescue and relief work underway after a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, in Aizawl.
Members of the multi-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, upon their arrival in New Delhi.
A Kashmiri Pandit offers prayers at the Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla during the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, in Ganderbal district.
People wait near submerged part of a road after heavy rainfall at Jamunamukh area, in Hojai district of Assam.
Villagers rush to collect refined oil after a tanker overturned, spilling its contents, in Amethi.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by party leader Kamal Nath and others upon his arrival at Bhopal airport, in Madhya Pradesh.
Stranded civilians rescued from landslide hit areas of Chaten in North Sikkim being brought to East Sikkim.
Dark clouds hover in the sky over Gurugram.
Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressea ddresses the party convention attended by State Committee members, District and Block Presidents, and AICC members, at Ravindra Bhawan, in Bhopal.
J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha interacts with traders at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.
Construction of wheels for the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra underway ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha.
Women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) keep vigil near the India-Pakistan border ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Jammu.
School students wade through floodwaters at Mayang village in Morigaon district of Assam.
RCB fans offer prayers for the team’s victory in the IPL 2025 Final, in Bengaluru.