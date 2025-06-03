National

Day In Pics: June 03, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 03, 2025

Gaurav Gogoi to assume office as APCC chief
Gaurav Gogoi to assume office as APCC chief | Photo: PTI

Newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi raises hands with former President Bhupen Borah, Jitendra Singh and Dhubri MP Rakibul Husssain while assuming office at Rajiv Bhawan, in Guwahati.

2/17
Relics of Lord Buddha return to India
Relics of Lord Buddha return to India | Photo: @PIBCulture via PTI

Relics of Lord Buddha return to India after a successful exhibition in Vietnam, which drew over 1.78 crore visitors, marking a significant cultural event.

3/17
Landslide in Mizoram
Landslide in Mizoram | Photo: PTI

Rescue and relief work underway after a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, in Aizawl.

4/17
Panda-led multi-party delegation arrives in Delhi
Panda-led multi-party delegation arrives in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Members of the multi-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, upon their arrival in New Delhi.

5/17
Kheer Bhawani Mela in Ganderbal
Kheer Bhawani Mela in Ganderbal | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

A Kashmiri Pandit offers prayers at the Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla during the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, in Ganderbal district.

6/17
Flood in Assam
Flood in Assam | Photo: PTI

People wait near submerged part of a road after heavy rainfall at Jamunamukh area, in Hojai district of Assam.

7/17
Tanker filled with refined oils overturns
Tanker filled with refined oils overturns | Photo: PTI

Villagers rush to collect refined oil after a tanker overturned, spilling its contents, in Amethi.

8/17
Yogi holds Cabinet meeting
Yogi holds Cabinet meeting | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a cabinet meeting at Lok Bhavan, in Lucknow.

9/17
Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal
Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal | Photo: PTI

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by party leader Kamal Nath and others upon his arrival at Bhopal airport, in Madhya Pradesh.

10/17
Rescue work in Sikkim
Rescue work in Sikkim | Photo: PTI

Stranded civilians rescued from landslide hit areas of Chaten in North Sikkim being brought to East Sikkim.

11/17
Cloudy day in Gurugram
Cloudy day in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Dark clouds hover in the sky over Gurugram.

12/17
Rahul in Bhopal
Rahul in Bhopal | Photo: AICC via PTI

Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressea ddresses the party convention attended by State Committee members, District and Block Presidents, and AICC members, at Ravindra Bhawan, in Bhopal.

13/17
Manoj Sinha meets traders
Manoj Sinha meets traders | Photo: @OfficeOfLGJandK via PTI

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha interacts with traders at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.

14/17
Preparations for Rath Yatra in Puri
Preparations for Rath Yatra in Puri | Photo: PTI

Construction of wheels for the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra underway ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha.

15/17
Women BSF personnel guard at border
Women BSF personnel guard at border | Photo: PTI

Women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) keep vigil near the India-Pakistan border ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Jammu.

16/17
Flood in Morigaon
Flood in Morigaon | Photo: PTI

School students wade through floodwaters at Mayang village in Morigaon district of Assam.

17/17
RCB fans offer prayers for victory
RCB fans offer prayers for victory | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

RCB fans offer prayers for the team’s victory in the IPL 2025 Final, in Bengaluru.

