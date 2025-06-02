National

Day In Pics: June 02, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 02, 2025

Landslide hits military camp in Sikkim
Landslide hits military camp in Sikkim | Photo: @trishakticorps via PTI

The site after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim. At least three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing in the tragedy.

2/24
Multi-party delegation in UK
Multi-party delegation in UK | Photo: @HCI_London via PTI

The multi-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad after paying tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square Gardens in central London.

3/24
Army relief op in Tripura, Assam and Manipur
Army relief op in Tripura, Assam and Manipur | Photo: @Spearcorps via PTI

Troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles carry out flood relief operations. The army carried out relief works in Tripura, south Assam, and Jiribam in Manipur, rescuing over 100 civilians from inundated areas, in coordination with civil administration.

4/24
Passing out parade at NFSC
Passing out parade at NFSC | Photo: PTI

Students of the 28th batch of B. Tech (Fire Engineering) celebrate after their passing out parade at the National Fire Service College (NFSC), in Nagpur.

5/24
Multi-party delegation in UK
Multi-party delegation in UK | Photo: @HCI_London via PTI

Members of the multi-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses the Indian community at the India House in London.

6/24
Paraguay President and PM Modi at Hyderabad House
Paraguay President and PM Modi at Hyderabad House | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President of Paraguay, Santiago Pena before a meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

7/24
Cylinder blast at Delhis Wazirpur
Cylinder blast at Delhi's Wazirpur | Photo: PTI

A man salvages his belongings after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in a house at Wazirpur industrial area, in New Delhi.

8/24
Eid al-Adha festival preparations
Eid al-Adha festival preparations | Photo: PTI

A trader heads to the livestock market with goats for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha festival, in Guwahati.

9/24
Brahmaputra River water rises
Brahmaputra River water rises | Photo: PTI

Employees of the Inland Water Transport Department construct a bamboo bridge to facilitate boarding of ferry ships following a rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River due to rainfall, in Guwahati. Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been cancelled.

10/24
Delhi CM at Kedarnath temple
Delhi CM at Kedarnath temple | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her visit to the Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag.

11/24
Paddy cultivation season in Sangli
Paddy cultivation season in Sangli | Photo: PTI

Farmers work at a field for paddy cultivation at a village in Sangli, Maharashtra.

12/24
Landslide hits military camp in Sikkim
Landslide hits military camp in Sikkim | Photo: @trishakticorps via PTI

Rescue operation underway after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim. At least three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing in the tragedy.

13/24
Kerala schools reopen after summer vacation
Kerala schools reopen after summer vacation | Photo: PTI

Students at a school on the first day of the new academic year as educational institutions reopen in Kerala after a two-month-long summer vacation, in Thiruvananthapuram.

14/24
Assam CM visits flood-hit areas
Assam CM visits flood-hit areas | Photo: @himantabiswa via PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits flood-affected area in Lakhimpur district.

15/24
PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh
PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh | PTI: Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented 'Pushpak' artwork, crafted using the Bharewa art form, by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a programme organised to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

16/24
Binita Chetry welcomed
Binita Chetry welcomed | Photo: PTI

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 second runner-up Binita Chetry receives a rousing welcome upon her arrival, in Guwahati.

17/24
Assam CM visits flood-hit areas
Assam CM visits flood-hit areas | Photo: @himantabiswa via PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with flood-affected people at a village in Lakhimpur district.

18/24
Floods in Assam
Floods in Assam | Photo: PTI

People use a boat to move to safer areas after heavy rainfall triggered floods in Nagaon district of Assam.

19/24
Banu Mushtaqs felicitation ceremony in Bengaluru
Banu Mushtaq's felicitation ceremony in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitates International Booker Prize 2025 winner Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi during a ceremony organised by the state government at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. Mushtaq’s short story collection 'Heart Lamp', translated from the Kannada by Bhasthi, won the 2025 International Booker Prize.

20/24
Exchange of MoU with Paraguays Foreign Minister
Exchange of MoU with Paraguay's Foreign Minister | Photo: @DrSJaishankar via PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during exchange of MoU with Paraguay's Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez L, for establishment of Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) between India and Paraguay.

21/24
Norway Chess 2025, World Chess Champion D Gukesh
Norway Chess 2025 | Photo: Norway Chess via PTI

World Chess Champion D Gukesh during Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 tournament, in Stavanger, Norway, Sunday, June 1, 2025.

22/24
JP Nadda takes part in Tiranga Yatra
JP Nadda takes part in Tiranga Yatra | Photo: @JPNadda via PTI

Union Minister JP Nadda takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra', organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

23/24
IPL 2025 final: Pre-match press conference
IPL 2025 final: Pre-match press conference | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during a press conference on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final cricket match between Bengaluru and Punjab, in Ahmedabad.

24/24
Weather: Floods in Assam
Weather: Floods in Assam | Photo: PTI

People use a boat to move to safer areas after heavy rainfall triggered floods, in Nagaon district of Assam.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival