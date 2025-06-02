Day In Pics: June 02, 2025

The site after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim. At least three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing in the tragedy.
The multi-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad after paying tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square Gardens in central London.
Troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles carry out flood relief operations. The army carried out relief works in Tripura, south Assam, and Jiribam in Manipur, rescuing over 100 civilians from inundated areas, in coordination with civil administration.
Students of the 28th batch of B. Tech (Fire Engineering) celebrate after their passing out parade at the National Fire Service College (NFSC), in Nagpur.
Members of the multi-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses the Indian community at the India House in London.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President of Paraguay, Santiago Pena before a meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.
A man salvages his belongings after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in a house at Wazirpur industrial area, in New Delhi.
A trader heads to the livestock market with goats for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha festival, in Guwahati.
Employees of the Inland Water Transport Department construct a bamboo bridge to facilitate boarding of ferry ships following a rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River due to rainfall, in Guwahati. Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been cancelled.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her visit to the Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag.
Farmers work at a field for paddy cultivation at a village in Sangli, Maharashtra.
Rescue operation underway after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim. At least three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing in the tragedy.
Students at a school on the first day of the new academic year as educational institutions reopen in Kerala after a two-month-long summer vacation, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits flood-affected area in Lakhimpur district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented 'Pushpak' artwork, crafted using the Bharewa art form, by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a programme organised to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
Britain’s Got Talent 2025 second runner-up Binita Chetry receives a rousing welcome upon her arrival, in Guwahati.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with flood-affected people at a village in Lakhimpur district.
People use a boat to move to safer areas after heavy rainfall triggered floods in Nagaon district of Assam.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitates International Booker Prize 2025 winner Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi during a ceremony organised by the state government at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. Mushtaq’s short story collection 'Heart Lamp', translated from the Kannada by Bhasthi, won the 2025 International Booker Prize.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during exchange of MoU with Paraguay's Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez L, for establishment of Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) between India and Paraguay.
World Chess Champion D Gukesh during Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 tournament, in Stavanger, Norway, Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Union Minister JP Nadda takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra', organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during a press conference on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final cricket match between Bengaluru and Punjab, in Ahmedabad.
