Day In Pics: July 14, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 14, 2024

Devotees at Jagannath Temple Photo: PTI

Devotees gather outside the Jagannath Temple, in Puri. The 'Ratna Bhandar' of the temple will be reopened on Saturday after 46 years.

1/17
PM at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchants post-wedding ceremony
PM at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's post-wedding ceremony Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph with industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during the couple's post-wedding ceremony, in Mumbai.

2/17
Hemant Soren at Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple
Hemant Soren at Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren offering prayer at Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple, in Varanasi.

3/17
CPIM candidate for panchayat polls killed
CPIM candidate for panchayat polls killed Photo: PTI

Picketers stop a vehicle during the 12-hour all-Tripura strike called by CPIM in protest against the killing of party candidate Badal Chandra for panchayat elections who was killed ahead of polls, at party HQ in Agartala.

4/17
CPIM candidate for panchayat polls killed
CPIM candidate for panchayat polls killed Photo: PTI

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar and other leaders pay last respect to CPIM candidate Badal Chandra Shil for panchayat elections who was killed ahead of polls, at party HQ in Agartala.

5/17
NDRFs search ops after worker went missing
NDRF's search ops after worker went missing Photo: PTI

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conducts a search and rescue operation through robotic machine after a sanitation worker went missing inside the Amayizhanjan canal, in Thiruvananthapuram.

6/17
Bharat In Paris event
Bharat In Paris event Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Participants during an 'Olympic Awareness Run' as part of Bharat In Paris event, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

7/17
BJP protest over post-poll violence in WB
BJP protest over post-poll violence in WB Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with party leaders during a protest against the alleged violence in the state following general elections, near Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata.

8/17
TN Congress religious harmony walk
TN Congress religious harmony walk Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K Selvaperunthagai with party leaders takes part in a religious harmony walk, in Chennai.

9/17
Bengali month of Ashar ritual
Bengali month of Ashar ritual Photo: PTI

Devotees smear one another's bodies with mud as part part of custom to cure diseases in the Bengali month of 'Ashar', in Birbhum district.

10/17
New Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli
New Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli Photo: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with BJP leader Mohan Lal Badoli as the latter takes charge as the new State BJP President, at BJP office, in Rohtak.

11/17
Mass marriage ceremony in Patna
Mass marriage ceremony in Patna Photo: PTI

A newly-wed couple take a selfie during a mass marriage ceremony organised by Maa Vaishno Devi Seva Samiti, in Patna.

12/17
Hemant Soren at Vindhyachal Temple
Hemant Soren at Vindhyachal Temple Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren offers prayers at the Vindhyachal Temple, in Mirzapur.

13/17
Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Delhi
Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Devotees take part in the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, in New Delhi

14/17
Flood in Thane
Flood in Thane Photo: PTI

A boy wades through a flooded area during heavy monsoon rain, in Thane.

15/17
Bihar Pride Parade
Bihar Pride Parade Photo: PTI

Members of the LGBTQ+ community during a 'Pride Parade, in Patna.

16/17
Flood in Thane
Flood in Thane Photo: PTI

A flooded area following heavy rainfall, in Thane.

17/17
Muharram procession in Ahmedabad
Muharram procession in Ahmedabad Photo: PTI

Muslim devotees take part in a procession during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, in Ahmedabad.

