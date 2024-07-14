Day In Pics: July 14, 2024

Devotees gather outside the Jagannath Temple, in Puri. The 'Ratna Bhandar' of the temple will be reopened on Saturday after 46 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph with industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during the couple's post-wedding ceremony, in Mumbai.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren offering prayer at Kaal Bhairav Temple, in Varanasi.
Picketers stop a vehicle during the 12-hour all-Tripura strike called by CPIM in protest against the killing of party candidate Badal Chandra for panchayat elections who was killed ahead of polls, at party HQ in Agartala.
Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar and other leaders pay last respect to CPIM candidate Badal Chandra Shil for panchayat elections who was killed ahead of polls, at party HQ in Agartala.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conducts a search and rescue operation through robotic machine after a sanitation worker went missing inside the Amayizhanjan canal, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Participants during an 'Olympic Awareness Run' as part of Bharat In Paris event, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with party leaders during a protest against the alleged violence in the state following general elections, near Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata.
Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K Selvaperunthagai with party leaders takes part in a religious harmony walk, in Chennai.
Devotees smear one another's bodies with mud as part part of custom to cure diseases in the Bengali month of 'Ashar', in Birbhum district.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with BJP leader Mohan Lal Badoli as the latter takes charge as the new State BJP President, at BJP office, in Rohtak.
A newly-wed couple take a selfie during a mass marriage ceremony organised by Maa Vaishno Devi Seva Samiti, in Patna.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren offers prayers at the Vindhyachal Temple, in Mirzapur.
Devotees take part in the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, in New Delhi
A boy wades through a flooded area during heavy monsoon rain, in Thane.
Members of the LGBTQ+ community during a 'Pride Parade, in Patna.
A flooded area following heavy rainfall, in Thane.
Muslim devotees take part in a procession during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, in Ahmedabad.