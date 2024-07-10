National

Day In Pics: July 10, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 10, 2024

Road damaged near militant attack site in Kathua | Photo: PTI

People walk through a damaged road near the site of a recent militant attack, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

2/18
Yogi Adityanath conducts an aerial inspection
Yogi Adityanath conducts an aerial inspection | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducts an aerial inspection of the flood-affected areas of Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh.

3/18
Delhi PWD Minister Atishi reviews flood preps amid monsoon
Delhi PWD Minister Atishi reviews flood preps amid monsoon | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi interacts with officials during her visit to Purana Pul, Yamuna Bazaar, to review the preparations for evacuation and rescue operations for possible flood situation amid Monsoon season, in New Delhi.

4/18
JP Ganga Pathway inauguration in Patna
JP Ganga Pathway inauguration in Patna | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Samarat Choudhry during the inauguration of the section of JP Ganga Pathway, in Patna.

5/18
PM Modi in Austria
PM Modi in Austria | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (unseen) and other delegates during a delegation level meeting, in Vienna, Austria.

6/18
J P Nadda PC
J P Nadda PC | Photo: PTI

Union Minister for Health J P Nadda addresses a press conference regarding the rising cases of dengue during monsoon, in New Delhi.

7/18
Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Player Draft in Mumbai
Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Player Draft in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Table Tennis players Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar with Head Coach Massimo Costantini during the ‘Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Player Draft’, in Mumbai.

8/18
PM Narendra Modi in Austria
PM Narendra Modi in Austria | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during the signing of guest book, in Vienna, Austria.

9/18
Landslide blocks Badrinath Highway
Landslide blocks Badrinath Highway | Photo: PTI

Debris from a landslide falls on the Badrinath National highway blocking it for traffic movement, in Chamoli.

10/18
Raj Kumar Anand, Kartar Singh Tanwar joins BJP
Raj Kumar Anand, Kartar Singh Tanwar joins BJP | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, and the party’s former minister Raj Kumar Anand with BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, party’s Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva and others after joining BJP, in New Delhi.

11/18
BMW hit-and-run case in Mumbais Worli
BMW hit-and-run case in Mumbai's Worli | Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray meets family members of Kaveri Nakhwa, a woman who died after a BMW car allegedly rammed into her two-wheeler on which she was riding pillion on Sunday morning in the Worli area, in Mumbai.

12/18
Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to Shaila Rani
Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to Shaila Rani | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays last respect to the mortal remains of BJP MLA from Kedarnath Shaila Rani after she passed way on Tuesday night, in Dehradun.

13/18
WB: Raiganj assembly poll
WB: Raiganj assembly poll | Photo: PTI

An elderly woman being assisted to reach a polling station during the ongoing Raiganj assembly bypoll, in North Dinajpur.

14/18
Mosquito breeding inspection in Chikmagalur
Mosquito breeding inspection in Chikmagalur | Photo: PTI

Anganwadi workers conduct inspection to check the presence of larvae in stored water in order to curb the spread of dengue during monsoon season, in Chikmagalur.

15/18
Himachal Pradesh: Nalagarh assembly bypoll
Himachal Pradesh: Nalagarh assembly bypoll | Photo: PTI

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during the Nalagarh assembly bypoll, in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

16/18
Rajasthan Budget 2024
Rajasthan Budget 2024 | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents the state annual budget during the ongoing state Legislative Assembly session, in Jaipur. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is also seen.

17/18
Protest seeking toll exemption for local vehicles in Madurai
Protest seeking toll exemption for local vehicles in Madurai | Photo: PTI

Agitators during a protest at Kappalur toll plaza, led by AIADMK leader R.B. Udayakumar (unseen), demanding exemption of toll for local vehicles, in Madurai.

18/18
Bus collides with tanker in UPs Unnao
Bus collides with tanker in UP's Unnao | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

An injured patient being treated at a hospital, in Unnao district. At least 18 people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, officials said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Off To A Fast Start In Harare
  2. India Start 'New Chapter' With Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Head Coach: Roger Binny
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First At Harare - Check Playing XIs
  4. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana Guide India To 10-Wicket Victory - In Pics
Football News
  1. ARG 2-0 CAN: Lionel Messi Enjoying 'Last Battles' As Albiceleste Reach Copa America Final
  2. ESP 2-1 FRA: Didier Deschamps Concedes Spain 'Superior' After France's Euro 2024 Exit
  3. URU Vs COL, Copa America Semifinal: Uruguay Have No 'Plan B' To Stop Colombia Attack, Says Bielsa
  4. Euro 2024: Harry Kane Prepared For Flexibility To Make Netherlands 'Uncomfortable' In Semi-final
  5. Euro 2024: Yamal Produces Long-range Stunner To Become Youngest Scorer In Major Tournament History
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Bypolls: Violence in Uttarakhand, West Bengal; Turnout Moderate Till Noon | Updates
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections
  3. Rajasthan Budget: Projects To Promote Solar Energy, Rs 27k Cr For Health, Tap Water To 25 Lakh Houses | Key Announcements
  4. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR, 10 Dead In UP Floods; 28 Roads Closed In Himachal
  5. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody; Father Removed From Sena Post
Entertainment News
  1. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  2. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  3. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  4. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
  5. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row