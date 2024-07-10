Day In Pics: July 10, 2024

People walk through a damaged road near the site of a recent militant attack, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducts an aerial inspection of the flood-affected areas of Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi Minister Atishi interacts with officials during her visit to Purana Pul, Yamuna Bazaar, to review the preparations for evacuation and rescue operations for possible flood situation amid Monsoon season, in New Delhi.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Samarat Choudhry during the inauguration of the section of JP Ganga Pathway, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (unseen) and other delegates during a delegation level meeting, in Vienna, Austria.
Union Minister for Health J P Nadda addresses a press conference regarding the rising cases of dengue during monsoon, in New Delhi.
Table Tennis players Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar with Head Coach Massimo Costantini during the ‘Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Player Draft’, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during the signing of guest book, in Vienna, Austria.
Debris from a landslide falls on the Badrinath National highway blocking it for traffic movement, in Chamoli.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, and the party’s former minister Raj Kumar Anand with BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, party’s Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva and others after joining BJP, in New Delhi.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray meets family members of Kaveri Nakhwa, a woman who died after a BMW car allegedly rammed into her two-wheeler on which she was riding pillion on Sunday morning in the Worli area, in Mumbai.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays last respect to the mortal remains of BJP MLA from Kedarnath Shaila Rani after she passed way on Tuesday night, in Dehradun.
An elderly woman being assisted to reach a polling station during the ongoing Raiganj assembly bypoll, in North Dinajpur.
Anganwadi workers conduct inspection to check the presence of larvae in stored water in order to curb the spread of dengue during monsoon season, in Chikmagalur.
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during the Nalagarh assembly bypoll, in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.
Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents the state annual budget during the ongoing state Legislative Assembly session, in Jaipur. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is also seen.
Agitators during a protest at Kappalur toll plaza, led by AIADMK leader R.B. Udayakumar (unseen), demanding exemption of toll for local vehicles, in Madurai.
An injured patient being treated at a hospital, in Unnao district. At least 18 people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, officials said.