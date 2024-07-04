National

Day In Pics: July 04, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 04, 2024

Bhole Baba's Ashram in Mainpuri Photo: PTI

Police personnel outside Ram Kutir Charitable Trust, the ashram of preacher Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, at Bichhwa, in Mainpuri district.

T20 World Champions Ind team arrives in Delhi
T20 World Champions Ind team arrives in Delhi Photo: PTI

BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during celebrations upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

Amarnath Yatra 2024
Amarnath Yatra 2024 Photo: PTI

J&K Police’s Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) personnel give supplemental oxygen to a pilgrim during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu & Kashmir.

SFI protest against NEET irregularities in Kolkata
SFI protest against NEET irregularities in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exams 2024, outside Calcutta University, in Kolkata.

Miss Teen International 2023 Barbara Parraga
Miss Teen International 2023 Barbara Parraga Photo: PTI

Miss Teen International 2023 Barbara Parraga (C) with contestants of Miss Teen International 2024 poses for photos at the Taj Mahal complex, in Agra.

Rath Yatra festival preparations
Rath Yatra festival preparations Photo: PTI

An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Jagannath ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, in Nadia district.

T20 World Champions Indian team arrive in Delhi
T20 World Champions Indian team arrive in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Fans gather to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team at New Delhi airport. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

Weather: Rains in Gurugram
Weather: Rains in Gurugram Photo: PTI

A bus gets stuck in a waterlogged road following rains, in Gurugram.

Hemant Soren appoints as the nominated Chief Minister
Hemant Soren appoints as the nominated Chief Minister Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan appoints Hemant Soren as the nominated Jharkhand Chief Minister and invites him to take the oath, in Ranchi.

Mahila Congress protest in Dehradun
Mahila Congress protest in Dehradun Photo: PTI

Members of All India Mahila Congress stage a protest against the BJP government over the alleged rising crimes against women, outside Uttarakhand Police headquarter, in Dehradun.

International Police Expo 2024 and Drone International Expo 2024
International Police Expo 2024 and Drone International Expo 2024 Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Security personnel check a weapon during the International Police Expo 2024 and Drone International Expo 2024, in New Delhi.

Indian cricket team meets PM
Indian cricket team meets PM Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photograph with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team during an interaction, in New Delhi.

Indian cricket team meets PM
Indian cricket team meets PM Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, in New Delhi.

Roger Binny, Jay Shah meet PM Modi
Roger Binny, Jay Shah meet PM Modi Photo: PTI

BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah handing the NAMO Indian Jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

Virat Kohli meets PM
Virat Kohli meets PM Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cricketer Virat Kohli during a meeting after winning T20 World Cup 2024, in New Delhi.

BJYM protest against Rahul Gandhi
BJYM protest against Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI

Police personnel try to stop Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent speech in the Lok Sabha, in Hyderabad.

Rahul Gandhi meets the laborers
Rahul Gandhi meets the laborers Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his meeting with the laborers, at GTB Nagar in Delhi.

