Day In Pics: July 04, 2024

Police personnel outside Ram Kutir Charitable Trust, the ashram of preacher Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, at Bichhwa, in Mainpuri district.
BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during celebrations upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.
J&K Police’s Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) personnel give supplemental oxygen to a pilgrim during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu & Kashmir.
Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exams 2024, outside Calcutta University, in Kolkata.
Miss Teen International 2023 Barbara Parraga (C) with contestants of Miss Teen International 2024 poses for photos at the Taj Mahal complex, in Agra.
An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Jagannath ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, in Nadia district.
Fans gather to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team at New Delhi airport. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.
A bus gets stuck in a waterlogged road following rains, in Gurugram.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan appoints Hemant Soren as the nominated Jharkhand Chief Minister and invites him to take the oath, in Ranchi.
Security personnel check a weapon during the International Police Expo 2024 and Drone International Expo 2024, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photograph with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team during an interaction, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, in New Delhi.
BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah handing the NAMO Indian Jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cricketer Virat Kohli during a meeting after winning T20 World Cup 2024, in New Delhi.
Police personnel try to stop Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent speech in the Lok Sabha, in Hyderabad.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his meeting with the laborers, at GTB Nagar in Delhi.