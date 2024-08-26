National

Day In Pics: August 26, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 26, 2024

Janmashtami festival in Karnataka | Photo: PTI

A woman rides a two-wheeler with children dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival, in Chikkamagaluru.

Badlapur sexual abuse case
Badlapur sexual abuse case | Photo: PTI

Badlapur sexual abuse case accused with police personnel leaves after being sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Kalyan Court, in Thane district.

Truck runs over pavement dwellers in Delhi
Truck runs over pavement dwellers in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A police official looks at a truck parked near police station, that allegedly ran over five men sleeping on a footpath at Shastri Park area, in New Delhi.

Differently-abled people protest in Kolkata
Differently-abled people protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Differently-abled persons during a protest march demanding justice for the trainee woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was allegedly raped and murdered inside the hospital, in Kolkata.

Global Conference on DPI and Emerging Technologies
Global Conference on DPI and Emerging Technologies | Photo: PTI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses the inaugural session of ‘Global Conference on DPI and Emerging Technologies’, in Bengaluru.

Sanjay Singh press conference
Sanjay Singh press conference | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi. AAP on Monday demanded Lt Governor VK Saxena's resignation for allegedly approving the felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi's Ridge area.

Road Roko Protest in TNs Salem
'Road Roko Protest' in TN's Salem | Photo: PTI

Locals block a road during their ‘Road Roko Protest’ against damaged roads, at a village in Salem district.

Mother Teresas 114th birth anniversay
Mother Teresa's 114th birth anniversay | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra

Archbishop of Calcutta Thomas D'Souza (R) offers a rose on Mother Teresa's tomb on her birth anniversary, at the Missionaries of Charity, in Kolkata.

Telangana journalists protest in Delhi
Telangana journalists' protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Journalists from Telangana protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

Sama-Vaya National Art Camp in J-K
Sama-Vaya National Art Camp in J-K | Photo: PTI

An artist at an exhibition during the 'Sama-Vaya National Art Camp', at a resort at Patnitop, in Udhampur district.

India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable
India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable | Photo: PTI

Union Ministers S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw during a meeting with the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in Singapore.

Mujibur Rahman’s murals stand defaced in Dhaka
Mujibur Rahman’s murals stand defaced in Dhaka | Photo: PTI/Kunal Dutt

A mural depicting first president of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, defaced with graffiti scrawled on a wall in the campus of the Dhaka University.

Eknath Shinde in Navi Mumbai
Eknath Shinde in Navi Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspects the Palaspe Phata Road, at Panvel in Mumbai.

Workers protest after BJP released 1st list
Workers protest after BJP released 1st list | Photo: PTI

BJP workers protest after the party released the first list of candidates for the J&K Assembly election, in Jammu.

Houses vandalised in West Tripura
Houses vandalised in West Tripura | Photo: PTI

Houses demolished after violence that erupted following an alleged vandalisation of a Kali idol, in Ranirbazar area of west Tripura.

Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari distributes solar-powered tricycles under, in Nagpur.

BJP candidate Shagun Parihar speaks to media
BJP candidate Shagun Parihar speaks to media | Photo: PTI

Shagun Parihar, BJP candidate from Kishtwar for J&K Assembly elections, speaks to the media.

Protest for restoration of old pension scheme
Protest for restoration of old pension scheme | Photo: PTI

East Central Railway employees protest demanding restoration of old pension scheme, at Patna Junction.

Shri Krishna Janmotsav- 2024
Shri Krishna Janmotsav- 2024 | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the Shri Krishna Janmotsav- 2024 programme, in Ranchi. .

