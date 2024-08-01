Day In Pics: August 1, 2024

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during their visit at the landslides affected sites, in Wayanad.
Swapnil Kusale of India reacts during the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux.
India's Nikhat Zareen (in blue) and China's Wu Yu during their women’s 50kg Round of 16 boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Cars crushed under debris after a wall of Happy School collapsed due to heavy rains on Wednesday, in Darya Ganj area of New Delhi.
People gather as the coffins of Hamas late political leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard are carried on the back of a truck during a funeral procession in Tehran, Iran. Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed.
NDRF personnel evacuating stranded pilgrims on the route between Sonprayag and Bhimbali, following cloudburst in Kedarnath. Parts of the footpath near Bhimbali were washed away.
Kanwariyas return after taking Ganga river water in the holy month of Shravan, in Haridwar.
SDRF and civil defence personnel take the mortal remains of one of the persons who allegedly drowned in rainwater that entered the basement of a house, in Jaipur.
Debris of houses damaged due to flash floods in Bathindi area following heavy rainfall, on the outskirts of Jammu.
Old Sion bridge closed for demolition after the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, in its structural audit, had recommended the dismantling of the 112-year old British-era structure, in Mumbai.
Army personnel carry out rescue operations in landslide affected areas, in Wayanad district.
Damaged Manali-Chandigarh highway after a cloudburst, near Raison in Kullu district.
Vikash Singh of India competes in the Men's 20KM Race Walk Final of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, France.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow.