Day In Pics: August 1, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 1, 2024

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during their visit at the landslides affected sites, in Wayanad.

Swapnil Kusale of India during Paris 2024 Olympic Games Shooting
Swapnil Kusale of India during Paris 2024 Olympic Games Shooting | Photo: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV VIA PTI

Swapnil Kusale of India reacts during the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux.

Paris Olympics: Boxing
Paris Olympics: Boxing | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Nikhat Zareen (in blue) and China's Wu Yu during their women’s 50kg Round of 16 boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Wall collapse in Darya Ganj
Wall collapse in Darya Ganj | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Cars crushed under debris after a wall of Happy School collapsed due to heavy rains on Wednesday, in Darya Ganj area of New Delhi.

Funeral procession of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Funeral procession of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh | Photo: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH VIA PTI

People gather as the coffins of Hamas late political leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard are carried on the back of a truck during a funeral procession in Tehran, Iran. Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed.

Cloudburst in Kedarnath: Rescue work underway
Cloudburst in Kedarnath: Rescue work underway | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel evacuating stranded pilgrims on the route between Sonprayag and Bhimbali, following cloudburst in Kedarnath. Parts of the footpath near Bhimbali were washed away.

Kanwar Yatra
Kanwar Yatra | Photo: PTI

Kanwariyas return after taking Ganga river water in the holy month of Shravan, in Haridwar.

House basement flooding in Jaipur
House basement flooding in Jaipur | Photo: PTI

SDRF and civil defence personnel take the mortal remains of one of the persons who allegedly drowned in rainwater that entered the basement of a house, in Jaipur.

Flash floods damage houses in Jammu
Flash floods damage houses in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Debris of houses damaged due to flash floods in Bathindi area following heavy rainfall, on the outskirts of Jammu.

Sion Bridge closed in Mumbai
Sion Bridge closed in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Old Sion bridge closed for demolition after the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, in its structural audit, had recommended the dismantling of the 112-year old British-era structure, in Mumbai.

Army at rescue work in Wayanad
Army at rescue work in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Army personnel carry out rescue operations in landslide affected areas, in Wayanad district.

Cloudburst in Kullu
Cloudburst in Kullu | Photo: PTI

Damaged Manali-Chandigarh highway after a cloudburst, near Raison in Kullu district.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Athletics
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Athletics | Photo: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA VIA PTI

Vikash Singh of India competes in the Men's 20KM Race Walk Final of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, France.

UP Assembly Monsoon session
UP Assembly Monsoon session | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow.

