Data On Covid Deaths With Respect To Vaccination Status Not Maintained Centrally: Govt Tells LS

Unvaccinated persons are at greater risk of mortality from COVID-19 going by the findings of certain scientific studies but data on deaths due to coronavirus infection with respect to their vaccination status is not maintained centrally, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar was responding to a question on whether the government is aware that around 75 per cent deaths during the recent Omicron wave of Covid were of unvaccinated persons.

In a written reply, she said, "Based on findings of certain scientific studies it is correct that unvaccinated persons are at greater risk of mortality from COVID-19. Data on deaths due to COVID-19 disease with respect to their vaccination status is not maintained centrally." Regular review of COVID-19 vaccination is carried out at national, state and district levels to identify various challenges for COVID-19 vaccination to devise corrective measures and to ensure coverage of eligible beneficiaries with vaccine doses, Pawar said in response to another question.

On the recommendation of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the government started vaccination of adolescents aged 15 years to less than 18 years from January 3 and administration of precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Adequate doses to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries with first, second and precaution doses have been made available to states and union territories, Pawar said. Any decision on extension of eligible beneficiaries for precaution dose and vaccination of children below 15 years of age is taken according to the recommendations of NTAGI on the basis of review of available scientific evidences, she said in the written reply.

With PTI Inputs