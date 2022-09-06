Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cyrus Mistry Died Due To Multiple Injuries And Thorax Trauma Following Car Accident, Reveals Autopsy Report

The multiple injuries also included rupturing of veins causing internal bleeding. However, the primary autopsy report could only indicate some vague symptoms. A detailed analysis will explain everything and the exact cause of the death.

Former executive chairman of Cyrus Mistry.
Former executive chairman of Cyrus Mistry. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 1:05 pm

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole had received multiple injuries and "blunt thorax trauma" in the car accident in which they were killed almost instantly, a medical officer from the J J Hospital here said on Tuesday.

The injuries also included vein ruptures causing internal bleeding, he said.

Mistry (54) and Pandole were on way to Mumbai from Gujarat along with two other persons when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra, around 100 km from here, on Sunday afternoon. Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, who were in the back seats, were killed.

Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), who was sitting in the front seat, survived with injuries.

The bodies were later brought to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai where doctors conducted the autopsy.

"The impact on the bodies of both Mistry and Pandole was sudden and forceful because of the speed of the car. It led to multiple injuries and blunt thorax trauma,” the medical officer said.

“The multiple injuries also included rupturing of veins causing internal bleeding. However, the primary autopsy report could only indicate some vague symptoms. A detailed analysis will explain everything and the exact cause of the death,” he said.

As a standard procedure, the viscera sample will be sent to a forensic science laboratory in Kalina area here for a detailed analysis, he added.

Related stories

Cyrus Mistry: A Chairman Whose Practical Ideas Were Against Age-Old Ethos Of Tata Group 

Mandatory Wearing Of Seat Belt In Rear Seat Could Have Saved Cyrus Mistry

How Cyrus Mistry Became Youngest Chairman Of Tata Sons

The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place, the official had said.

Tags

National Cyrus Mistry Tata Group Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry Car Accident Car Accident Tata Sons
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro