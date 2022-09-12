Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Cyrus Mistry Accident Probe: Team Of Experts From Hong Kong Arrives In Mumbai For Mercedes Car Inspection

"A team of three experts has landed in Mumbai from Hong Kong. They will start the inspection work on Tuesday in the presence of police officers," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

Cyrus Mistry
Cyrus Mistry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 9:17 pm

A team of Mercedes-Benz officials from Hong Kong arrived in Mumbai on Monday to inspect the car which crashed last week killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend and injuring two other occupants, a police officer said. 

"A team of three experts has landed in Mumbai from Hong Kong. They will start the inspection work on Tuesday in the presence of police officers," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

The team members are technical experts in their fields, he said, adding that the car involved in the road accident is kept at the Mercedes Benz unit in Thane. 

The team will submit a report to the Mercedes Benz company.

"The final report with all findings about the car accident will be submitted to the police by the car company after a couple of days," said another official. 

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on September 4 when their Mercedes car hit a road divider on a bridge in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

The brakes of the Mercedes car carrying Mistry and three others were applied five seconds before it crashed, the luxury carmaker had said in its interim report submitted to the Palghar police last week.       

Prima facie investigation suggested speeding and "error of judgement" by the driver (Anahita Pandole) caused the car crash.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Cyrus Mistry's Death Accident Probe. Car Accident Demise Passed Away Mumbai
