Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
CV Ananda Bose Takes Oath As West Bengal Governor

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in the Raj Bhavan.

The new West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose
The new West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose | PTI

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 1:32 pm

CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in the Raj Bhavan.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, however, skipped the programme.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named as the new governor of West Bengal on November 17.

He replaced La Ganesan as the governor.    

Bose served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

-With PTI Input

