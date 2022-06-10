Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Curfew Imposed In J&K's Bhaderwah Town After Communal Tension

Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town in J&K's Doda district on Thursday following communal tension triggered by some social media posts, police said.

Curfew in Jammu and Kashmir (Representative Image) PTI File Photo

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 9:06 am

Curfew was imposed and the Army called in to conduct a flag march in Bhaderwah of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir as tension spread in the area Thursday evening after alleged inflammatory speeches were delivered from a mosque, officials said.

Police have registered a case over the alleged inflammatory speeches and warned people against taking the law into their own hands.

"Curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure in view of communal tension," an official said, adding that additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure peace.

According to officials, inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Purported video clips of the inflammatory speeches went viral on social media.

"Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Police Station Bhaderwah," the official said.

"Anyone who takes the law into his own hands will not be spared," he said.

Tags

National Flag March Inflammatory Speeches Communal Tension Prophet Mohammad BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Controversial Remarks Controversy Curfew J&K: Jammu & Kashmir India
