Curfew Imposed In J&K’s Bhaderwah Over Attempts Of Communal Clashes, Army Called In For Flag March

The curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday over attempts of creating communal tension by some elements, the reports said.

According to the report in NDTV, the police has been maintaining a strict vigil on the situation in Doda's Bhaderwah town, while maintaining that nobody would be allowed to violate law.

For now, the curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah town, it said.

It stated that security forces have been deployed in large numbers in the town, which has history of being communally sensitive.

It added Army has been called to hold the flag march in the town.

