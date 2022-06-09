Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Curfew Imposed In J&K’s Bhaderwah Over Attempts Of Communal Clashes, Army Called In For Flag March

Jammu and Kashmir: The curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah town of J&K's Doda district after certain elements made attempts to create communal tensions in the area, which has a history of being communally sensitive.

Army called in to hold flag march in J&K's Bhaderwah town.(File photo-Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:01 pm

The curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday over attempts of creating communal tension by some elements, the reports said.

According to the report in NDTV, the police has been maintaining a strict vigil on the situation in Doda's Bhaderwah town, while maintaining that nobody would be allowed to violate law.

For now, the curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah town, it said.

It stated that security forces have been deployed in large numbers in the town, which has history of being communally sensitive.

It added Army has been called to hold the flag march in the town. 
 

