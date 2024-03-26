CUET-UG Medical Entrance Exam Application Deadline Extended To March 31

The application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended until March 31. The same was announced by the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar.
Initially set to close at 11 PM on Tuesday, the extension provides aspiring candidates with additional time to complete their applications.
"The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended up to 9:50 PM on March 31, 2024, based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders," stated Kumar.
CUET-UG, a standardised test introduced in 2022, aims to streamline admission processes across various universities nationwide. Scheduled to take place from May 15 to 31, the exam holds significant importance in the higher education landscape.
For the upcoming CUET-UG 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a hybrid examination format, departing from the traditional testing methods.
This format includes both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects. Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based.
In the previous cycle, CUET-UG witnessed approximately 14.9 lakh registrations, underscoring its importance in facilitating admissions across central, state, deemed, and private universities.