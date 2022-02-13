Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Cruise Drugs Case Investigator Sameer Wankhede Deposes Before NCB's Vigilance Panel In Delhi

According to sources, Sameer Wankhede presented the NCB, his version and official documents related to the raid, which took place in October last year at the international cruise terminal in Mumbai.

Cruise Drugs Case Investigator Sameer Wankhede Deposes Before NCB's Vigilance Panel In Delhi
Sameer Wankhede outside NCB office File Photo-PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 5:43 pm

Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau's former Mumbai zonal director, on Sunday appeared before a departmental vigilance panel here that is investigating allegations of extortion against the agency that conducted the drugs-on-cruise raid leading to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others.

Official sources said Wankhede presented his version and official documents related to the raid, which took place in October last year at the international cruise terminal in Mumbai, before NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) for the northern region Gyaneshwar Singh.

Related stories

HC Issues Show Cause Notice To Nawab Malik On Contempt Plea Of Sameer Wankhede's Father

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Aryan Khan Drugs Case: All You Need To Know

He and his team from NCB Mumbai had earlier too deposed before the vigilance panel and it is understood that the latest deposition is part of the process to conclude the inquiry following which a report will be submitted by the DDG to the NCB Director General.

Singh, a 1999-batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the NCB and was tasked to conduct the probe after Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise drugs case, had filed an affidavit claiming that there was an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some NCB Mumbai officials and others for letting off Aryan Khan in the case.

Twenty people were arrested in this case and all of them are now out on bail, including Aryan Khan.

Sail had claimed that he overheard that Rs 8 crore 'bribe' out of this money was to be paid to Wankhede.

Sail was the bodyguard of a private person and another witness in this case - K P Gosavi - who is now in jail following his arrest by the Pune Police in a fraud case. 

Gosavi was arrested by the police after the NCB cruise raid and the vigilance panel will also question him in jail before preparing its final report.

Sail had also claimed that he saw Gosavi meeting Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani post the Cordelia cruise raid and that he was asked to sign "9-10 blank pages" in the presence of Wankhede.

Wankhede had maintained that all due procedures were followed during the raid and the allegations were made to deter him from taking strong action against high-profile drug traffickers.

Other officials from the NCB Mumbai team involved in this case have also deposed before the DDG Singh-led panel here this week, sources said.

Singh and his team had last year travelled to Mumbai to conduct an on-spot investigation, questioning and recording statements of all those involved including Wankhede, his NCB Mumbai team, Sail, Aryan Khan and others. The vigilance team also took possession of the NCB case documents and the seizure memo.

Gosavi's close proximity and photographs with Aryan Khan during the NCB raids had raised questions and the matter is part of the departmental vigilance probe.

The tenure of Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 2008 batch, with the NCB ended last month as he was not given an extension in the federal anti-narcotics agency. His services were then put at the disposal of his parent organisation DRI.

The 42-year-old officer served as the head or the zonal director of the NCB Mumbai unit from August 31, 2020 during which he investigated numerous drugs cases, including the one linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the one leading to the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law.

Tags

National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bollywood Drugs Probe Sameer Wankhede Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Over 70 Per Cent Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Mandaviya

Over 70 Per Cent Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Mandaviya

Puducherry Adds 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,243

Facing Losses, Delhi Traders Seek Further Relaxations In Covid Curbs

No EVMs, No Polling Parties Sent To 1564 Uttarakhand's 'Ghost Villages'

Pakistan Denied Deportation Request, Children Languishing In Detention For 7 Years Move SC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival