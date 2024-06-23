National

Cow Slaughter: NSA Invoked Against 2 Accused In MP's Morena

Following a complaint of cow slaughter, the police on Friday night seized beef and cow skin from a house at the Bengali colony in Noorabad village of the district, an official said.

Representational Image
NSA Invoked Against 2 Accused In MP's Morena for cow slaughtering | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against two persons arrested after the recovery of cow meat from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Sunday.

Following a complaint of cow slaughter, the police on Friday night seized beef and cow skin from a house at the Bengali colony in Noorabad village of the district, an official said.

A villager, Anipal Gurjar, complained that he saw some people slaughtering a cow and when he opposed it, he was attacked by them on Friday evening, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Adarsh Shukla said.

Gurjar, who managed to escape from the attackers, lodged a police complaint, he said.

The police later seized two sacks of bones and beef, besides the cow skin, from the house of the accused, he said.

Four persons, including two women, were arrested on Friday, the official said, adding a minor was also detained.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Thakur said two of the arrested accused, identified as Asgar and Retua, were booked under the NSA on Saturday and sent to jail.

After the incident, workers of several right wing organisations staged protests and blocked roads on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against nine persons under the MP Anti-Cow Slaughtering Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Indian Penal Code provisions for rioting, assaulting and intimidation, Shukla said.

The offence of cow slaughter attracts imprisonment of up to seven years in the state.

The official said more than six other persons allegedly involved in the case were absconding and search for them was on in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Thakur said those involved in the case were not natives of Morena district and settled here after coming for labour work.

The offence of cow slaughter attracts imprisonment of up to seven years in the state.

The official said more than six other persons allegedly involved in the case were absconding and search for them was on in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Thakur said those involved in the case were not natives of Morena district and settled here after coming for labour work.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Held In Gujarat For Posting Threatening Message Against Rajasthan MLA
  2. Pune: 19-Year-Old Killed After MLA's Nephew Drove Speeding Car On Wrong Side Of Road; Driver Arrested
  3. NEET-2024 Row: Maharashtra Police Detains 2 Teachers For Alleged Irregularities
  4. Cloudburst In Itanagar Triggers Landslides, Flood-Like Situation
  5. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
Entertainment News
  1. Ram Gopal Varma On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan As Dawood Ibrahim In 'Company': His Body Language Was Wrong
  2. 'I Didn't Do Anything': Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
  3. Ahead Of Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Performs Puja With Mother- Watch Video
  4. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  5. Vikrant Massey Starrer '12th Fail' To Be Screened At Shanghai Film Festival
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Afghanistan Upset Australia In Kingstown; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  2. ECU Vs VEN, Copa America 2024: Venezuela Take Down Ten-Men Ecuador In California - In Pics
  3. India Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd W-ODI: SA-W Opt To Bat In Bengaluru - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Australia Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Chance For Rohit & Co To Knock Aussies Out?
  5. Spanish GP, F1 Qualifying: Lando Norris Pips Max Verstappen To Take Pole - In Pics
World News
  1. Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Demands Removal Of CEC Over Alleged Poll Rigging
  2. Why Shouldn't You Drive Alone In Indiana And Ohio Right Now?
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Target Ship In Gulf Of Aden As Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier Heads Home
  4. Israel’s Latest Strike On Gaza Kills 39 As Protestors In Tel Aviv Urge Benjamin Netanyahu To ‘Stop The War’
  5. Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Afghanistan Upset Australia In Kingstown; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  6. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS