Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 249 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Declines To 4,228

According to Union Health Minstry's data, A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 9:45 am

India recorded 249 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, while the number of active cases declined further to 4,228, according to Union health ministry data.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 4,46,74,439. The death toll has climbed to 5,30,653 with six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,39,558, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.96 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year. 

