Covid-19: India Records 120 Fresh Cases, 1 Death

India saw a single-day rise of 120 cases of COVID-19, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 817 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday.

One new death from Delhi has been reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases had begun to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.