Covid-19: India Records 1,334 Fresh Cases

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,977 with 16 fatalities, which include 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated. 

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)
Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 9:51 am

India has recorded 1,334 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest in 188 days, which took the tally of cases to 4,46,44,076, while the number of active cases has declined to 23,193, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,977 with 16 fatalities, which include 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.  The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, it said.

The ministry said that a decrease of 239 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. While the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.52 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.95 per cent, it said. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,40,91,906, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry, 219.56 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.  

India recorded two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year, and four crore on January 25. 

(With PTI Inputs)

