Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: India Logs 796 New Cases, 19 Deaths

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

COVID-19: India Logs 796 New Cases, 19 Deaths
COVID-19 in India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 4:24 pm

India recorded 796 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,928, while the active cases dipped to 10,889, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,710 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 169 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Related stories

India, US To Facilitate Joint Research, Information Sharing To Address Global Health Challenges

Sena MP Praises S Jaishankar's Response About India's Energy Imports From Russia

China Covid-19 Surge : US Directs Non-Emergency Workers To Leave Shanghai

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,04, 329, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.90 crore. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 19 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala and one from Mizoram. 

A total of 5,21,710 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,816 from Maharashtra, 68,383 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,157 from Delhi, 23,499 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from  West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Positive India Crosses 1 Billion Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi Farm House Caretaker Killed By Cow Vigilantes

Delhi Farm House Caretaker Killed By Cow Vigilantes

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar