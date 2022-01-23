Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs To 4,89,409

India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

- PTI Photo

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 10:00 am

India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 5.57 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 73,840 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 161.92 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

With inputs from PTI

