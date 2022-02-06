Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
COVID-19: Assam Logs 446 New Cases, 16 More Fatalities

In Assam, 7,02,647 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Assam records a dip in COVID-19 cases PTI

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 1:21 pm

Assam on Saturday registered nearly 40 per cent decline in fresh COVID-19 cases with 446 more people testing positive for the infection, while 16 more people died due to the virus, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The state's overall Covid infection count rose to 7,21,124 while the death toll went up to 7,896, including 1,347 people with co-morbidities, it said.

Assam had recorded 739 cases and 2.67 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 27,729 samples on Friday. The state's positivity rate decreased to 2.11 per cent as 21,152 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 109 fresh cases against 165 infections on the previous day, a fall of almost 34 per cent. It has recorded a total of 1,56,053 infections so far. The NHM said that the number of recoveries decreased by over 30 per cent to 1,791 people on Saturday from 2,568 people a day before.

In Assam, 7,02,647 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered. Of the fresh fatalities, three each were reported from Baksa, Jorhat and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, two each from Karbi Anglong and Kokrajhar, and one each in Biswanath, Goalpara and Golaghat districts.

Currently, the state has 10,581 active cases. Out of the new cases, the highest 109 patients were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 25 in Golaghat, 22 in Jorhat and 21 in Lakhimpur district. With 7,21,124 total COVID-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.58 per cent against the total testing of 2,80,00,868 samples so far. The NHM said a total of 4,17,62,751 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far. It said 39,345 persons were inoculated on Saturday.

With PTI Inputs

