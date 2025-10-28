Court Seeks CBI Reply on Lalu, Rabri’s Plea for Time in IRCTC Fraud Case

Following a plea by former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi for four weeks to prepare for the questioning of witnesses in the alleged IRCTC fraud case, a Delhi court on Monday requested a response from the CBI.



Before this, the court had filed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as for criminal conspiracy and cheating.



From October 27 to November 7, it had moved the case to the level of prosecution evidence, starting with the daily examination of the formal witnesses.