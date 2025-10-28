Court Seeks CBI Reply on Lalu, Rabri’s Plea for Time in IRCTC Fraud Case

The court had begun recording prosecution evidence from October 27 in the IRCTC corruption case.
Lalu and Rabri requested more time to study charges and prepare cross-examinations.
The plea comes amid Bihar’s election campaign, where corruption has become a key issue.
Following a plea by former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi for four weeks to prepare for the questioning of witnesses in the alleged IRCTC fraud case, a Delhi court on Monday requested a response from the CBI.
Before this, the court had filed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as for criminal conspiracy and cheating.
From October 27 to November 7, it had moved the case to the level of prosecution evidence, starting with the daily examination of the formal witnesses.
During the proceedings, Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted that Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and M/S Lara Project had filed an application "seeking time for four weeks to examine the witnesses who have been summoned in the present block of dates".
"It is also prayed in the application that the matter may be thereafter be listed only once a week," Judge Gogne noted.
According to him, other defendants had also asked for an adjournment.
The judge stated that the main point of the arguments was that the corresponding counsel would need sufficient time to prepare for the cross-examination of the prosecution's witnesses due to the limited time between the formulation of the charge and the start of the evidence.
He said, “It has been further submitted that the order on charge is itself required to be studied in detail for a more effective cross-examination." The judge noted that the CBI opposed the pleas, requesting that the proceedings be started today.
He said, "The court deems it appropriate that a copy of these applications be provided to the CBI, which is at liberty to file a reply." "For the present, the court deems it fit that since witnesses from out of Delhi are present today, an effort be made to examine them in chief." The proceedings will continue on Tuesday.
The RJD chief's request to postpone the proceedings coincides with Bihar's election campaign, where voting is scheduled on November 6 and 11. Corruption, especially Lalu Prasad's involvement in the fodder scandal, has been portrayed by the rival NDA as a significant polling concern.
With PTI inputs.