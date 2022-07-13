Couple Arrested With 45 Pistols At Delhi's IGI Airport

A couple carrying pistols were arrested from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday.

The two Indian nationals carrying 45 pistols were arrested at the airport by customs officials, mentioned NDTV report.

It said an investigation has been launched is underway to determine if the pistols are real.

It added that the counter-terrorism unit National Security Guard (NSG) that is investigating the case has stated that the guns are 'completely real'.

The arrested couple have been identified as Jagjit Singh and Jaswinder Kaur, who had returned to India from Vietnam on July 10, it said.

The total cost of the guns is believed to be around ₹ 22,50,000, it added.

The report also said that the couple has admitted that they had brought 25 pistols to India from Turkey earlier as well.