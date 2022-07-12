Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Country Doesn't Need Silent President: Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha said when he was the finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he never thought of using these government agencies to fix political rivals and opponents.

undefined
Former Union leader Yashwant Sinha Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 7:52 pm

Combined opposition candidate for presidential polls Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said the country does not need a "silent president" but the one who uses his moral authority and discretion.

Sinha said this as he accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing central agencies against its political rivals. Sinha, who was here to seek support for the July 18 presidential polls, said if elected he will stop the misuse of central agencies like the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department.

The country does not want a "silent president" but the one who uses his discretion and moral authority, he stressed. Sinha said he has spent 60 years in the administration and public life. "In 60 years, I never saw as much terror of the government agencies as I am witnessing now," he said.

Related stories

Presidential Poll Fight Against Misuse Of Central Agencies: Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha Promises Restoration of Peace, Justice, Democracy In Kashmir If Elected

Yashwant Sinha Urges Govt To Place Facts About Amarnath Tragedy Before Country

He said when he was the finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he never thought of using these government agencies to fix political rivals and opponents. Now, the agencies are being "shamelessly" misused, the former Union ministers told reporters here.

He said some Shiv Sena MPs were pressuring Uddhav Thackeray to support the NDA candidate for the presidential polls.

Sinha said if he wins the presidential polls, "such things will stop the next day of taking oath" as the post of president is the highest position of the constitution and it carries a lot of dignity.

"If it has its use, apart from being the formal head of a state, then it is to use those powers and moral authority and ensure a government runs on the right track, not with confrontation but with dialogue," he said.

"If a president gives advice to a prime minister after calling him, then it becomes difficult for any PM to completely deny it," said Sinha. Referring to the rule of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sinha said politics based on consensus has now ended. Now, there is politics of conflict, said the former Union minister.

When reporters asked Sinha how much difference he finds between the BJP under Vajpayee and now, he replied, "The BJP is dead and gone". "At that time, within party and outside party consensus was the main thing which no longer is there," he claimed.

He also said atmosphere is prevailing in the country and the elections are being held under extraordinary circumstances. "If somebody is a Hindu, he is scared of Muslim and if somebody is Muslim, he scared of Hindu. Society has been divided on communal lines," said Sinha.

The former Union minister said he met Haryana Congress MLAs, who pledged their support to him. He was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and state Congress chief Udai Bhan.

Thirty of the Congress MLAs were present and pledged their support to Sinha, said Hooda.

At present, the Congress has a strength of 31 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana assembly. Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is party MLA from Adampur, was expelled by the Congress from all party positions a month ago after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Presidential Polls Yashwant Sinha BJP-led Union Government Rajya Sabha Polls Income Tax Department Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Congress MLAs India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG