Bypoll Elections In 5 States: JD(U) Inches Ahead In Bihar, SP's Dimple Yadav Leading In UP's Mainpuri

Even as all eyes are on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2022 has already begun, Bihar, Rajasthan and Odisha are also seeing electoral action where counting is already underway for bypolls.

Bypolls were held in three states on Monday. The Kurhani seat in Bihar went for bypolls where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP have locked horns for the first time since their break-up four months ago. In Rajasthan, the Sardarshahar Assembly seat in Churu district is seeing a tough contest. Meanwhile, the Padampur assembly seat in Odisha’s Bargarh district also went to by-polls on Monday. Counting is underway in all three states on Thursday. In Chhattisgarh, the Bhanupratappur seat is also seeing a by-election. Another state seeing tough contest in bylections in Uttar Pradesh where counting is underway in two seats, Mainpuri and Khatauli.

Bihar

In the crucial by-election, the opposition BJP and the ruling JD(U) in Bihar were fighting neck and neck with the latter gaining a lead of 1,802 votes after the ninth round of counting in the Kurhani seat.



The seat is seeing a tough contest between BJP candidate Kedar Gupta and JD(U)'s Manoj Singh Kushwaha. While Kushwaha has bagged 34,000 votes after the ninth round of counting, his nearest rival, Kedar Gupta of the BJP, got 32,198 votes.

Altogether 13 candidates, five of them Independents, are in the fray though the contest is being seen, primarily, as between Gupta and Kushwaha. Both are former MLAs.

The by-poll was necessitated by the disqualification of sitting RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. Gupta had lost to Sahani by less than 700 votes in the 2020 assembly polls which BJP and JD(U) had fought in the alliance. Now, the JD(U) is a part of “Mahagathbandhan” comprising RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav has taken a comfortable lead in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, while nominees of the RLD and the SP are ahead in the Khatauli and the Rampur Sadar seats respectively, according to trends for the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

While Yadav has taken a lead of over 35,574 votes over her nearest rival BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya, RLD's Madan Bhaiya is leading by over 1,387 votes in Khatauli over BJP's Rajkumar Saini, the Election Commission website showed.



Samajwadi Party candidate Asim Raja is leading from Rampur Sadar over BJP's Akash Saxena by a margin of 3,224 votes. Bypolls for these seats were held on December 5.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, which fell vacant after the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, had registered 54.01 per cent voting. The Khatauli assembly segment had recorded 56.46 per cent polling on December 5 while Rampur Sadar had seen a low 33 per cent.

Bypoll in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated due to the disqualification of SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini following their conviction by separate courts in different matters.



The bypolls are witnessing a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress are not in the frays.



Following defeats in Azamgarh and the Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll, considered the SP's bastions, the Mainpuri parliamentary and the Rampur and Khatauli assembly by-elections have become important for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and his ally RLD.



Though the outcome of the bypolls' would not make much difference to the government at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh as the BJP has a comfortable majority at both the places, a win would give psychological advantage to the winner in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

Odisha

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended its lead to 15,541 votes over the BJP after the eighth round of counting for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly seat in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Thursday, an official said.



Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll, got 43,691 votes, while the BJP’s Pradip Purohit bagged 28,150 votes.



In the fourth round, the BJD nominee was leading by 8,178 votes.

Congress candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu bagged 1,634 votes. Altogether there were 10 candidates in the fray.



The Padampur by-election saw a large turnout of 81.29 vote percent. Counting began at 8 AM at the RMC Yard near the Padampur sub-collector's office. There were 10 candidates in the fray including ruling BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll.

The BJP has fielded former legislator and party’s Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit as its candidate while three-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu is the Congress candidate.

Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said tight security arrangements are in place with deployment of around three companies of central paramilitary force in the inner cordon and state armed police in the outer area.

Rajasthan

The Congress is leading in the Sardarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan's Churu district, according to trends available for the bypoll on Thursday morning.

In the initial round, the Congress has got 6,853 votes followed by the BJP with 3,862 votes, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party of Nagaur MP Hamuman Beniwal with 3,007 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Counting of votes for the bypoll to Sardarshahar Assembly seat in Rajasthan's Churu district began at 8 am on Thursday morning. The constituency recorded a voting percentage of 72.09 per cent on polling day on Monday.

A total of 2,89,843 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll necessitated by the demise of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who passed away on October 9 after prolonged illness.

Polling was held amid tight security arrangements across all 295 booths in the assembly segment.

The Congress fielded Sharma's son Anil Kumar while former MLA Ashok Kumar is the BJP candidate.

Eight other candidates are in the fray: Lalchand of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Sanwarmal Meghwal of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Parmana Ram of the Indian People's Green Party, and Independent candidates Subhash Chandra, Vijay Pal Singh Sheoran, Umesh Sahu, Prem Singh, and Surendra Singh Rajpurohit.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress currently has 107 MLAs, BJP 71, RLP three, CPI(M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party two each, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) one, and 13 are Independents.

Chhattisgarh

Counting of votes for byelection to the Bhanupratappur Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh began at 8 am on Thursday with the ruling Congress eyeing to retain the tribal-dominated constituency.

A voter turnout of 71.74 per cent was recorded in the bypoll held on December 5 for the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates and located in the Maoist-affected Kanker district.

The bypoll in Bhanupratappur was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi on October 16. Though seven contestants were in the fray, the main fight was between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ballot count began on Thursday morning at the Bhanu Pratap Dev Government PG College in Kanker town where an adequate number of security personnel have been deployed.



(With inputs from PTI)