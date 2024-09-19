Counting Caste: The Imperative For A Comprehensive Census

Now is the time to inquire about their mobility. Some may contend that things are better now. However, there are a lot of instances that contradict this. Even providing them with the highest positions has not improved their social status. One example can be cited from 2014, when Jitan Ram Manjhi, the then chief minister, visited a temple in Mahbubani district. The temple was cleaned, and the idols of the gods were washed after he left. This incident speaks volumes about the discrimination people face because of their caste identity. Even after holding the highest office in the state, he was treated as untouchable.