Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Coronavirus Causes Less Severe Illness In Children Than Adults: Government In Lok Sabha

Coronavirus infections among children and adolescents typically cause less severe illness as compared to adults, according to the WHO, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

undefined
Covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 3:27 pm

Coronavirus infections among children and adolescents typically cause less severe illness as compared to adults, according to the WHO, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Omicron and its sub-lineages have been found in 7,362 samples while Delta and its sub-lineages were detected in 118 samples analyzed by the INSACOG from January 1 2022 to July 25, 2022, in children aged 0-18 years, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Pawar was responding to a question on whether the children are getting affected by the coronavirus infection in the country and the current status of vaccination of children in the age group of 12-18 years and 5-12 years.

"According to World Health Organization, SARS-CoV-2 infections among children and adolescents typically cause less severe illness as compared to adults," Pawar said.

As of July 26 this year, 9.96 crore first doses (82.2 percent coverage) and 7.79 crore second doses (64.3 percent coverage) have been administered to children between 12-18 years of age.

Vaccination below 12 years of age has not started under the national Covid-19 vaccination program in the country, she said, adding adequate vaccine doses are made available to all states and union territories to vaccinate all eligible children.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Odisha Reports 1,020 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Odisha, 1 Death

Arunachal Logs 82 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Assam Registers 652 New Covid-19 Cases

Tags

National Coronavirus Infections Severe Illness Lok Sabha Health Bharati Pravin Pawar SARS-CoV-2 Infections World Health Organization The Union Minister Of State For Home Omicron And Its Sub-lineages
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham