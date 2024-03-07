Contempt Plea In SC Against SBI's Prayer For Time Extension To Disclose Electoral Bonds' Details

An NGO moved a contempt plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the State Bank of India's (SBI) application seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who appeared in the court on behalf of NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), that he was seeking initiation of contempt proceedings in the case.