Contempt Plea In SC Against SBI's Prayer For Time Extension To Disclose Electoral Bonds' Details

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who appeared in the court on behalf of NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), that he was seeking initiation of contempt proceedings in the case.

March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
NGO moves SC challenging the SBI application in revealing electoral bonds details
An NGO moved a contempt plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the State Bank of India's (SBI) application seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

Bhushan said the SBI's plea is likely to be listed on March 11 and the contempt application should also be heard together. "Please send an e-mail. I will pass the order," the CJI said.

The SBI moved the top court on March 4, seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds.

In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6.

Supreme Court

