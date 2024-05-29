National

Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court

The metropolitan magistrate accepted the plea, and extended his police custody till Thursday. Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, was arrested on May 16 from Udaipur in Rajasthan

PTI
Hoarding collapse in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The construction quality of the hoarding that crashed in Ghatkopar earlier month was "substandard", police told a court here on Wednesday while seeking extension of main accused Bhavesh Bhinde's custody by one day.

The metropolitan magistrate accepted the plea, and extended his police custody till Thursday. Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, was arrested on May 16 from Udaipur in Rajasthan.

As many as 17 persons died after the giant hoarding installed by Ego Media collapsed on a petrol pump in suburban Ghatkopar during a dust storm on May 13.

Ego Media has 28 hoardings in Mumbai region and the accused's monthly incomes was crores of rupees, but still the construction of the hoarding that crashed was of substandard quality and it resulted in 17 innocent people losing their lives and more than 80 others suffering injuries, the crime branch's plea for remand extension said.

Further, Bhinde has installed illegal hoardings in other places through an illegal company set up in the name of his accomplices, and the investigators wanted to obtain information from him about such installations as they too could pose a danger, it said.

Some firms floated by him earlier were blacklisted by the authorities, and their loan accounts turned into NPAs due to his mismanagement, the plea said.

Bhinde was in the hoarding business for a long time but cut corners during installation to make more profit, police said.

They had yet to investigate where he diverted the funds generated from the hoarding business, they added.

In Ghatkopar, he erected a 120 feet by 140 feet hoarding (which collapsed) while the permission was for an 80 feet by 80 feet hoarding, and police wanted to probe whether anyone helped him, the remand plea said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress