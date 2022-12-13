Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Conrad K Sangma: PM Modi To Attend NEC Golden Jubilee Celebrations In Shillong On December 18

Conrad K Sangma: PM Modi To Attend NEC Golden Jubilee Celebrations In Shillong On December 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Meghalaya on Sunday to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 2:32 pm

Sangma also said that the PM will be in the state capital for just three hours.

"The Prime Minister is visiting Shillong on December 18. He will be attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council here," Sangma told PTI on the sidelines of a meeting here.

According to the CM, all details and the security arrangements are being put in place.

NEC, headquartered in Shillong, is a nodal agency set up for undertaking economic and social development in the northeastern states.

A senior official of the council said the NEC has been instrumental in setting in motion a new economic endeavour, aimed at removing the basic handicaps that stood in the way of normal development of the region.

