Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Congress Slams Centre Over Privatisation Spree, Says Party Will oppose 'Bank Sale Bill'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh PTI

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 10:47 am

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a "privatisation spree" and said it will oppose the "bank sale bill".

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.

"Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill," Ramesh said on Twitter.

(With PTI Inputs) 

