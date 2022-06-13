Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Congress Protest March In Support Of Corruption: BJP

The BJP leader alleged that the Gandhi family floated Young Indian to grab the assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

Congress protest in Delhi PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 1:12 pm

The BJP on Monday criticised the protest march of the Congress against the ED summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, saying members of the opposition party have hit the streets in support of corruption and to allegedly protect over Rs 2,000 crore assets of the Gandhi family.  Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the probe agency, and asserted that nobody is above the law "even Rahul Gandhi".

Congress members should also ask Rahul Gandhi about his family's relations with Dotex Merchandise, which she described as a hawala operator whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.  The BJP leader alleged that the Gandhi family floated Young Indian to grab the assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the National Herald newspaper. Never before such a blatant attempt was made by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom, she said.  Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

(With PTI Inputs)

