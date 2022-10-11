Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Leaders Will Join BJP After Polls: Sisodia Cautions Voters In Himachal Pradesh

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that legislators from the Congress,  the main opposition party, will join the BJP after Assembly elections in the hill state.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 8:08 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday sought to caution electors in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh against voting for the Congress, saying votes cast in favour of the grand old party would eventually benefit the ruling BJP.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that legislators from the Congress,  the main opposition party, will join the BJP after Assembly elections in the hill state.

The senior AAP leader's remarks came after BJP national president J P Nadda's address in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur earlier in the day, during which he highlighted the development projects undertaken by his party's government in the state and asked for collective support for the party.

Asking the people not to look at things from the prism of BJP or Congress, Nadda suggested to the people that they vote for the party that cares for them.

"You see who cares for you. It is the BJP. And, I would even say (to those from) the Congress and the others that this is the time. We have got a chance. You support us, give us strength. We will work diligently," the BJP national president said.

Latching onto Nadda's remarks, Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, "The friendship between the Congress and the BJP is not hidden from anyone."

"The Congress will support the BJP before the election, it will join the BJP after the election," the senior AAP leader said, adding, "Voting for the Congress is equal to voting for the BJP."

The AAP is gearing up to contest all seats in the Himachal Pradesh polls likely to be held in the next couple of months.

Related stories

Sisodia's Letter To Delhi LG Reflects AAP’s Frustration Over Exposure Of 'Scams': BJP

Manish Sisodia Demands CBI Probe Into Alleged Rs 6000 Crore In Delhi MCD

Manish Sisodia Demands CBI Probe Into Rs 6K Crore 'Scam' In MCD; Asks LG To Stop 'Interference' In Government Works

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Himanchal Pradesh Government AAP Delhi Congress Politics Manish Sisodia New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC