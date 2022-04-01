Congress Extends Membership Drive Till April 15

The Congress on Thursday extended its special membership drive by 15 days. It will now conclude on April 15.

The membership drive was to end on March 31, according to the schedule for the party's internal elections.

Hon’ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the AICC GSs and Incharges for extension of the Special Membership Drive for 15 days. The drive will now close on the 15th of April 2022, without affecting the schedule of Organisational Elections approved by the CWC. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) March 31, 2022

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the AICC general secretaries and in-charges for extension of the Special Membership Drive for 15 days," All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a tweet.

"The drive will now close on the 15th of April 2022, without affecting the schedule of Organisational Elections approved by the CWC," he also said.

Sources said the party has already made over 1.25 crore new members during the membership drive.(With PTI inputs)

