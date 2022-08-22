Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Will Cover 511 Km In Karnataka: Shivakumar

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will be covering a total distance of 511 kilometers across 21 days in Karnataka, the party's state president D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

Shivakumar said discussions are on with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) regarding the route to be taken for the yatra.

The yatra is being planned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"Of the 511 km in our state, there are some places covering forest areas. The yatra in those regions will be decided by AICC after discussion with local authorities and police. The Yatra will be for 21 days in the state covering eight districts and all our leaders and workers will participate," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the distance to be covered every day will be decided based on the local conditions and visits to be made locally.

"In our state, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council B K Hariprasad has been given the responsibility and he is the overall in-charge. At the district level also, in-charges have been made, who in consultation with other leaders at the local level will make necessary arrangements," he said, adding that AICC will soon be sharing the details of the march.

The Congress had, last week, announced that it will begin the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7, in which party workers and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will participate.

The 'padayatra' (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories. It will be about 3,500 km long and would be completed in around 150 days.