Not Much Scope For Congress-AAP Alliance In Haryana, Delhi, Says Jairam Ramesh

Ramesh asserted INDIA bloc partners are united in Parliament and augmented by the BJD in Rajya Sabha. "The YSRCP has its compulsions. Their soul is with INDIA but their body is with Narendra Modi. We are going to be aggressive, we are going to be proactive, we want a debate, we want a discussion but we will not be allowed to be bulldozed like the way we have been over the last 10 years," Ramesh said.