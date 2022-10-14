Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-led Marching To Enter Andhra Pradesh Today

The former Congress president will have a brief stay at Obalapuram in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, party workers said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:25 am

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Flanked by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and top leaders of the party, Gandhi resumed the march from Rampura here in the morning after a night halt.

The former Congress president will have a brief stay at Obalapuram in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, party workers said.

"Another remarkable day at hand! Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka - wherever the #BharatJodoYatra goes, love follows. Join us as we briefly step into Andhra Pradesh for another action-packed day," the Bharat Jodo Yatra team posted on its Twitter handle.

After a brief stay in Andhra Pradesh, Gandhi would return to Karnataka later in the day.

According to Congress office bearers, Rahul Gandhi would enter Andhra Pradesh through the Jajirakallu toll plaza, where he would halt till 4.30 pm and then resume onwards.

The Congress leader will also halt for a while in Obalapuram village in the evening.

After returning to Karnataka, the Wayanad MP will stay at Halakundhi Math in the Ballari district for the night.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Warns BJP-RSS Of Any Attack On Kannada Language

Believe In Collective Leadership, Will Consult Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi If Elected Congress Prez: Mallikarjun Kharge

As the march started from Rampura, festoons, banners, posters, and Congress flags were seen along its route. Many people shook hands with Gandhi, hugged him, and interacted with him.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30 and will exit the state on October 20 after covering 511 km in 21 days. The yatra is aimed at uniting India against divisive forces. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra Bharat Jodo Yatra Team Rahul Gandhi Andhra Pradesh Obalapuram Village Halakundhi Math Ballari District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face