Bharat Jodo Yatra: Last Phase In Kerala Begins, Yatra To Enter Tamil Nadu In Afternoon

According to the itinerary of the yatra, from Vazhikadavu, Rahul Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by car. The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 pm and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 8:57 am

Accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning began the last phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

The foot march -- which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungathara here -- would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km. 

According to the itinerary of the yatra, from Vazhikadavu, Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by car. The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 pm and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.

"Day 22 of #BharatJodoYatra is last day in Kerala. Padayatris are walking from Nilambur to Vazhikaddavu this morning. From Vazhikaddavu we cross to Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by vehicle thro’ Nilgiris hills. We are extremely grateful to people of Kerala for their goodwill and response.", AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala on September 10 evening and traversed through the state for 18 days.

The 3,570 km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. 

(With PTI Inputs)

