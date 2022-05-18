Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Cong President Shivakumar Questions Karnataka Govt On 'Anti-Conversion' Ordinance, Asks Will It Create Jobs

“What is the great hurry to bring an anti-conversion law via ordinance, avoiding debate in the assembly and the council?” asked the Congress president.

Updated: 18 May 2022 5:04 pm

Questioning the BJP government's "urgency" to bring the anti-conversion law into effect via an ordinance, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Wednesday accused it of 'conveniently bypassing' the due process of debate and discussion in the legislature.

Noting that the law fails to address more pressing issues at hand, he asked, “Will it create jobs?” and whether it will be "used as a ploy to persecute minorities on fake charges?"

“What is the great hurry to bring an anti-conversion law via ordinance, avoiding debate in the assembly and the council?” Shivakumar asked.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday gave his assent to the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance'(anti-conversion ordinance), following which the government has notified it.

Last week, the state cabinet had decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to this contentious law against unlawful religious conversion, which has been opposed by opposition parties and Christian religious leaders.

'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill' was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year. However, it is pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one member short of majority.

